‘A true lady... always smiling’: Tributes paid to Kildare nurse who died in Sardinia

Evangeline Sapon Musch, who was living in Athy, Co Kildare, died while holidaying on the island for her birthday. Photographs: Getty/rip.ie

Tributes have been paid to a Kildare hospital nurse who drowned while holidaying in Sardinia.

Evangeline Sapon Musch, a member of the Filipino community in Ireland who was living in Athy, Co Kildare and aged in her 60s, died last Tuesday after being swept out to sea.

Italian fire officials said her body was removed from the water near the village of Portu Maga in the southwest of Sardinia.

The mother-of-four and nurse at St Vincent’s Hospital in Athy was remembered by local Senator Mark Wall as being “very popular” with staff and patients and revealed that she was in Sardinia to mark her birthday.

The staff of Our Lady’s Ward in St Vincent’s Hospital also paid tribute on rip.ie: “She was a true lady and was always smiling. She will be sadly missed by all the staff and fellow colleagues. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

A woman whose late father who was cared for by Ms Sapon Musch in the hospital added: “We have been privileged to have received the devoted care and love of this beloved lady when she, along with her nursing colleagues, attended to my late father, prior to his passing. For that we are eternally grateful. May Evangeline now rest in the care of the Lord.”

Officials at the Sardinia Fire Service said a helicopter was deployed to search for Ms Sapon Musch and subsequently located and recovered her body from the sea.

Her death notice said she will be “sadly missed” by her partner Ben, her “much loved children” Vhan Lester, Rio O’Giel, Harvey Kent, Quennie Ranel, grandchildren Daphnie, Rhuzze, Ivan, Gavin, Vhon and Harisha.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.