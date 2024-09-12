Your top stories on Thursday: Almost half of workers suffering from financial stress; ECB set to cut interest rates

Almost half of workers suffering from financial stress amid cost-of-living crisis
Concerns about their financial wellbeing and the strain of the cost-of-living crisis are weighing heavily on Irish workers in the weeks before Budget 2025, a new survey has found, with many employees unconvinced their employers are doing enough to relieve the burden.
The poll of more than 1,000 employees in the Republic reveals a large cohort – 41 per cent – of respondents who said their employer did not adequately compensate them for inflation last year. The research was conducted by iVox on behalf of payroll and HR technology company SD Worx.
