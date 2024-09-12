Your top stories on Thursday: Almost half of workers suffering from financial stress; ECB set to cut interest rates

Dublin Zoo has announced that all Asian elephants in its herd are now healthy, following an outbreak of the EEHV virus. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Dublin Zoo

Concerns about their financial wellbeing and the strain of the cost-of-living crisis are weighing heavily on Irish workers in the weeks before Budget 2025, a new survey has found, with many employees unconvinced their employers are doing enough to relieve the burden.

The poll of more than 1,000 employees in the Republic reveals a large cohort – 41 per cent – of respondents who said their employer did not adequately compensate them for inflation last year. The research was conducted by iVox on behalf of payroll and HR technology company SD Worx.

The Big Read

‘Beast in black inflicted sexual and physical abuse on little boys on a daily basis’: When Patrick Brady started in fourth class at St Joseph’s CBS national school in Fairview on the northside of Dublin in 1957, an older boy joked to him that he might be the new “bum boy” of a Christian Brother, who is now deceased.

Foxy Lounge review: No amount of gold can redeem this one-star Donnybrook debacle: In the late 1980s I spent some years in the Middle East editing hotel and club magazines. I discovered a secret hack that improved my work-life balance – I’d tap the phrase “timeless elegance” into my Amstrad, and the final copy would be signed off in a heartbeat.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters