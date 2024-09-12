IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Almost half of workers suffering from financial stress; ECB set to cut interest rates

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Commuters frustrated by Irish Rail timetable changes and CCTV to be used to catch illegal dumpers in Dublin

Dublin Zoo has announced that all Asian elephants in its herd are now healthy, following an outbreak of the EEHV virus. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Dublin Zoo
Thu Sept 12 2024 - 08:43
Almost half of workers suffering from financial stress amid cost-of-living crisis

Concerns about their financial wellbeing and the strain of the cost-of-living crisis are weighing heavily on Irish workers in the weeks before Budget 2025, a new survey has found, with many employees unconvinced their employers are doing enough to relieve the burden.

The poll of more than 1,000 employees in the Republic reveals a large cohort – 41 per cent – of respondents who said their employer did not adequately compensate them for inflation last year. The research was conducted by iVox on behalf of payroll and HR technology company SD Worx.

