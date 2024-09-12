New €6.5m domestic violence refuge for women and children opens in Wexford

The facility has been designed as a modern space that can facilitate a range of wraparound and ancillary services, including a therapeutic space, family room, and common room.

A new €6.5 million domestic violence refuge for women and children will open in Wexford on Thursday.

The facility, which consists of 12 family units, has been funded by the Government through the Capital Assistance Fund and Cuan, the new statutory agency to combat domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV).

Wexford is the first of 18 “priority locations” to complete construction on a new domestic violence refuge as part of the Government’s plan to double the number of refuge units across the country.

The facility was developed by Wexford Women’s Refuge in co-operation with Wexford County Council. It is located close to Wexford Rape Crisis Centre, which will ensure the provision of wraparound services for the women and children who use the refuge.

The primary purpose of the new facility is to provide refuge and respite accommodation to victims and their families.

In addition, the facility has been designed as a modern space that can facilitate a range of wraparound and ancillary services, including a therapeutic space, family room, and a common room.

The facility will also serve as a hub to facilitate community and outreach initiatives to support vulnerable families in the community.

Each unit contains a bedroom, kitchen and living area, and bathroom, and can accommodate a family of one mother and her children. The building also contains a fully accessible disability unit.

It replaces the existing four-unit facility in the town, which is no longer fit for purpose. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the refuge would triple capacity for vulnerable women and children in the area.

“It’s a hugely important step on the road to doubling the number of refuge spaces to 280 nationally over the lifetime of our zero tolerance plan,” she said.

Minister for State James Browne said the building has been designed “not just as a place to flee to, but as a sanctuary for the most vulnerable members of the community”.

He said the refuge would be a place where they can access a “holistic range of supports to recover and rebuild their lives following the horror of domestic violence”.

“Whilst Wexford is the first refuge to be completed under the third national strategy, it will be far from the last,” he said.

Mr Browne added that a number of projects are under development and expected to start construction within the next year, and that there are plans for even more in high need areas around the country.

Cuan chief executive Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe said the opening of the refuge was “a very proud milestone”, and “a fantastic sign that the expansion of domestic violence refuge facilities in the State is proceeding apace”.

Cuan was set up in January as part of the Government’s third national strategy on DSGBV.