Dublin Zoo announces elephant herd free of deadly virus

All the elephants in the Dublin Zoo herd have been given the all-clear after a dark summer which saw two die after contracting a deadly virus and three more testing positive for the disease which was described at the time by the zoo’s director, Christoph Schwitzer, as “the devil”.

In June, seven-year-old Zinda and eight-year-old Avani died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) while 17-year-old Asha and 10-year old Samiya also tested positive although did not show any symptoms.

Dina, the 40-year-old matriarch of the herd, also tested positive, but because of her age, she was not considered at high risk for serious illness.

On Wednesday morning, the zoo announced that the three elephants have now recovered and are no longer at risk from the virus, a moment which Dr Schwitzer described as “bittersweet”.

Multiple teams at the zoo worked long hours during the most critical and challenging days of the emergency, regularly consulting with international experts in elephant health and virology, he said.

Given the seriousness of EEHV, Dublin Zoo animal care and veterinary teams worked round the clock, spending hundreds of hours on site during the crisis.

The zoo highlighted the role of vet Niamh McGill who had just returned from maternity leave and had her husband bring their baby to the zoo so she could breastfeed him while caring for the elephants.

Aung Bo, Dublin Zoo’s bull elephant, was also closely monitored for EEHV but never tested positive for the active virus, meaning the herd now has a clean bill of health.

The developments have allowed the successful phased integration of Aung Bo with the rest of the herd at Dublin Zoo. He had been in quarantine since his arrival from Chester Zoo in June as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

Last week, initial steps were taken to slowly introduce him to Dina and her daughters. The zoo said the signs were very positive and visitors can now see Aung Bo alongside Dina, Asha, and Samiya, in their enclosure.

EEHV, or Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus, is a life-threatening virus that affects elephants in human care and in the wild, threatening the survival of the endangered species globally. EEHV can remain latent in elephants for years, but when active can cause internal bleeding and death.

This is particularly the case for younger elephants like Avani and Zinda, who are less likely to have developed sufficient levels of immunity against EEHV, making them more susceptible to activation and subsequent illness.

The zoo also expressed gratitude for the “invaluable external assistance” it received.

“Chester Zoo were a wonderful source of support from the very beginning, providing vital blood products to help fight the infection in Dublin Zoo’s elephants. The urgent importation of these essential supplies was facilitated by the Irish and UK governments, and the products were escorted from Dublin Zoo by An Garda Síochána,” a statement said.

“Dublin Zoo also wants to thank the Irish public for the overwhelming support received since July, through messages on social media and even via letters to the zoo. These were a huge source of strength and morale to the zoo team as they navigated one of the toughest periods the zoo has ever faced.”

Dr Schwitzer said it was a “bittersweet moment” for everyone at Dublin Zoo.

“While we are relieved and grateful that our elephant herd has recovered from the EEHV outbreak, we will never forget the tragic loss of two elephants earlier in this challenging journey. This outcome is the result of two months of unwavering dedication and hard work from our animal care and veterinary teams, whose commitment has made us incredibly proud.”

He said the zoo was “determined to use our experiences during this trying time for Dublin Zoo in a positive way, and the widespread interest in the story has led to outreach from the Irish scientific community, who were keen to offer assistance and advice. A number of these conversations, while at an early stage, offer a potential path towards an effective treatment of EEHV.”