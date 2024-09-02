Your top stories on Monday: More passport checks for flights into Dublin; dog rescued after two weeks on Co Donegal cliff

Sharp rise in passport checks on flights into Dublin
Efforts to crack down on people entering the country without travel documentation have increased sharply in recent months, with around 6.5 per cent of flights arriving in Dublin now subject to “doorstep” passport checks.
According to figures released to The Irish Times, officials from the Border Management Unit, along with members of the Garda National Immigration Unit, carried out passport checks at the gates of over 4,500 arrival flights in the first seven months of 2024. Around 2,000 of these “doorstep operations” occurred in the month of July as officials stepped up efforts to prevent asylum seekers entering the country without the required documentation.
- Hundreds of schoolchildren with tickets told no buses available: Hundreds of children have been left without access to schoolbuses since the start of the academic year, despite paying for tickets earlier this year.
- Rising student dropout rates may be linked to ‘high rents and commuting’: Growing pressures on students such as high rents, long commutes and long hours spent working part-time are among the likely factors behind rising dropout rates in college courses, a university president has warned.
- Mayo grandmother completes marathon Clare Island swim: There was no need for grandmother of five Ann Ivers to sing The Saw Doctors’ song about taking “the ferry out from Roonagh” this weekend as she set off on her 5.3km swim to Clare Island.
- ‘I just feel hard done by’: Another Leaving Cert student on top points loses out due to lottery: During his Leaving Cert, Konstantin Punic from Baldoyle in north Co Dublin gave up his football and boxing training with just one aim in mind: to get into his chosen college course.
- Dog rescued after two weeks on cliff off Irish coast: A dog thought to have run off a cliff on a Co Donegal island has been found more than two weeks after she disappeared, standing on a narrow ledge halfway down the cliff face, having apparently survived by drinking rain water.
- Weather forecast: A rather cloudy and wet start this morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually clear later this afternoon with some clear and bright spells following. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees and light winds. Tonight will stay largely dry this evening with good clear spells and light winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
- ‘Our travel nightmare began’ with a malfunctioning check-in machine in Barcelona airport: Travel is a complicated business and the way airlines ferry us all over the place all the time and mostly without incident is nothing short of miraculous. But, as keen-eyed readers of Pricewatch will know, things go wrong.
- Una Mullally: If I could take back every worthless moment I have ever spent on social media, I would.
- Employers increasingly concerned about job candidates using AI to write CVs: Employers in Ireland are increasingly wary of job candidates using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to write their CVs and applications, a new IrishJobs survey has revealed.
- Six championship matches, free to air on TG4, would be a gift from the GAA to itself: Pitching for these rights will be a stretch for TG4 but if they can muster a credible bid the GAA’s response will be interesting, writes Denis Walsh.
- Hostage deaths put pressure on Netanyahu to agree ceasefire: Pressure is mounting in Israel for the government to accept a Gaza ceasefire after the bodies of six hostages, reportedly killed by Hamas in captivity, were retrieved by soldiers from a Rafah tunnel.
- A dream holiday for horse lovers in the American west: I’m in Arizona, satisfying a long-held dream, exploring dude ranches where you can round up cattle, canter (or, as they say, lope) among the saguaro cacti, or saunter the trails in pursuit of a nice cold beer, writes Gemma Tipton.
- In the News Podcast: ‘It was a real global effort’: catching Australia’s worst online sexual predator
