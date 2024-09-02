Your top stories on Monday: More passport checks for flights into Dublin; dog rescued after two weeks on Co Donegal cliff

Ann Ivers walks on to the beach on Clare Island having swum the 5.3km from Roonagh in two hours and 10 minutes this weekend. Photograph: Eugene Ivers

Efforts to crack down on people entering the country without travel documentation have increased sharply in recent months, with around 6.5 per cent of flights arriving in Dublin now subject to “doorstep” passport checks.

According to figures released to The Irish Times, officials from the Border Management Unit, along with members of the Garda National Immigration Unit, carried out passport checks at the gates of over 4,500 arrival flights in the first seven months of 2024. Around 2,000 of these “doorstep operations” occurred in the month of July as officials stepped up efforts to prevent asylum seekers entering the country without the required documentation.

The Big Read

‘Our travel nightmare began’ with a malfunctioning check-in machine in Barcelona airport: Travel is a complicated business and the way airlines ferry us all over the place all the time and mostly without incident is nothing short of miraculous. But, as keen-eyed readers of Pricewatch will know, things go wrong.

Employers increasingly concerned about job candidates using AI to write CVs: Employers in Ireland are increasingly wary of job candidates using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to write their CVs and applications, a new IrishJobs survey has revealed.

Six championship matches, free to air on TG4, would be a gift from the GAA to itself: Pitching for these rights will be a stretch for TG4 but if they can muster a credible bid the GAA’s response will be interesting, writes Denis Walsh.

Hostage deaths put pressure on Netanyahu to agree ceasefire: Pressure is mounting in Israel for the government to accept a Gaza ceasefire after the bodies of six hostages, reportedly killed by Hamas in captivity, were retrieved by soldiers from a Rafah tunnel.

A dream holiday for horse lovers in the American west: I’m in Arizona, satisfying a long-held dream, exploring dude ranches where you can round up cattle, canter (or, as they say, lope) among the saguaro cacti, or saunter the trails in pursuit of a nice cold beer, writes Gemma Tipton.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters