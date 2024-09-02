IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: More passport checks for flights into Dublin; dog rescued after two weeks on Co Donegal cliff

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; the reasons behind rising student dropouts, and hostage deaths put renewed pressure on Netanyahu to agree ceasefire

LANDING ON Beach at CLARE ISLAND Ann Ivers walks onto the beach on Clare Island having swum the 5.3km in two hours and ten minutes. Aug 31st 2024...PIC Eugene Ivers
Ann Ivers walks on to the beach on Clare Island having swum the 5.3km from Roonagh in two hours and 10 minutes this weekend. Photograph: Eugene Ivers
Mon Sept 02 2024 - 08:05

Sharp rise in passport checks on flights into Dublin

Efforts to crack down on people entering the country without travel documentation have increased sharply in recent months, with around 6.5 per cent of flights arriving in Dublin now subject to “doorstep” passport checks.

According to figures released to The Irish Times, officials from the Border Management Unit, along with members of the Garda National Immigration Unit, carried out passport checks at the gates of over 4,500 arrival flights in the first seven months of 2024. Around 2,000 of these “doorstep operations” occurred in the month of July as officials stepped up efforts to prevent asylum seekers entering the country without the required documentation.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style
  • A dream holiday for horse lovers in the American west: I’m in Arizona, satisfying a long-held dream, exploring dude ranches where you can round up cattle, canter (or, as they say, lope) among the saguaro cacti, or saunter the trails in pursuit of a nice cold beer, writes Gemma Tipton.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters