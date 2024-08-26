Your top stories on Monday: Most voters have negative view of Coalition’s record on housing; asylum seekers allegedly threatened after location revealed

Slí Dhála CCÉ Blanchardstown members Colm and Sarah Hanley were among a number of traditional Irish music acts playing at the Smithfield Fleadh over the weekend. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Snapshot Poll: Immigration and housing continue to dominate voters’ perceptions of the Government, the latest Ipsos Snapshot poll for The Irish Times shows.

When asked what they have noticed about what the Government has said or done recently, 21 per cent cited the issue of immigration, while 19 per cent nominated housing.

The two issues have dominated the monthly poll, which seeks to investigate perceptions of what the Government is doing since the beginning of this year. In every poll this year, they have occupied the top two positions. The immigration numbers this month rise by five points from 16 per cent in July, while housing declines marginally, by one point.

‘Tell me Mr Conor, do you have any questions?’ A scammer calls Pricewatch: Earlier this month Pricewatch received a call from a man who identified himself as Darren and he had some very, very good news for us. Apparently some bitcoin that we bought – or had won or been gifted – in 2017 had jumped in value and was now worth in excess of €130,000.

Why are Irish house prices surging again?: As a rule of thumb, when interest rates go up house prices go down or at least the housing market slows, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in Diamond League on her return to action: A near complete reprise of the Olympic 400 metres final, and despite a distinctly more audacious run by Rhasidat Adeleke it was ultimately the same result – another fourth place and her effort utterly spent.

Like Romeo and Juliet, it’s hard not to fall in love in Verona: I went to Verona thinking about love, about the nature of attraction, romantic elation and disappointments too. It’s hard not to think along those lines in the city that backdrops Shakespeare’s most famous couple.

