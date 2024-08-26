Your top stories on Monday: Most voters have negative view of Coalition’s record on housing; asylum seekers allegedly threatened after location revealed

Most voters have negative view of Government’s record on housing
Snapshot Poll: Immigration and housing continue to dominate voters’ perceptions of the Government, the latest Ipsos Snapshot poll for The Irish Times shows.
When asked what they have noticed about what the Government has said or done recently, 21 per cent cited the issue of immigration, while 19 per cent nominated housing.
The two issues have dominated the monthly poll, which seeks to investigate perceptions of what the Government is doing since the beginning of this year. In every poll this year, they have occupied the top two positions. The immigration numbers this month rise by five points from 16 per cent in July, while housing declines marginally, by one point.
- Asylum seekers allegedly threatened after location posted on social media: Sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin is becoming “more dangerous” for asylum seekers as videos and images targeting international protection applicants with anti-immigrant rhetoric spread online, volunteers have warned.
- HSE warns of possible serious respiratory infections, measles and Covid outbreaks: A winter of rolling surges in serious respiratory infections, measles and a possible mpox outbreak lies ahead, health experts are warning, as the HSE prepares to ramp up vaccination programmes, including a new initiative targeting newborn babies.
- Dublin city centre traffic plan to get first rush-hour test today: The most significant changes to Dublin city centre traffic since the introduction of the Luas cross city line seven years ago came into force on Sunday.
- More than 40% of Irish workers not utilising their full holiday entitlements: More than 40 per cent of Irish workers are failing to make use of their full holiday entitlements, while nearly a fifth did not use five days of their annual leave last year, according to recruitment agency FRS Recruitment.
- Donegal road crash victim (16) was out for cross-Border: A teenager who died in a crash in Co Donegal on Saturday night was out for a cross-Border drive with his friend when he was killed.
- Weather forecast: There’ll be some patchy rain and drizzle this morning, but it will brighten with hazy sunny spells developing. However, thicker cloud will spread from the Atlantic this afternoon with rain in Atlantic coastal counties, turning heavy and persistent by evening. Rain will extend nationwide during the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Tonight will be wet and windy with heavy rain bringing the possibility of localised flooding, especially in the south and west. An isolated thunderstorm is possible also. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.
- ‘Tell me Mr Conor, do you have any questions?’ A scammer calls Pricewatch: Earlier this month Pricewatch received a call from a man who identified himself as Darren and he had some very, very good news for us. Apparently some bitcoin that we bought – or had won or been gifted – in 2017 had jumped in value and was now worth in excess of €130,000.
- Why are Irish house prices surging again?: As a rule of thumb, when interest rates go up house prices go down or at least the housing market slows, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.
- Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in Diamond League on her return to action: A near complete reprise of the Olympic 400 metres final, and despite a distinctly more audacious run by Rhasidat Adeleke it was ultimately the same result – another fourth place and her effort utterly spent.
- Von der Leyen set to miss gender-balance target for EU top jobs: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to miss her target of a gender-balanced top team at the commission, after EU governments, including the Irish Government, snubbed her request to propose men and women candidates.
- Like Romeo and Juliet, it’s hard not to fall in love in Verona: I went to Verona thinking about love, about the nature of attraction, romantic elation and disappointments too. It’s hard not to think along those lines in the city that backdrops Shakespeare’s most famous couple.
