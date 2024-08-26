IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Most voters have negative view of Coalition’s record on housing; asylum seekers allegedly threatened after location revealed

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; new Dublin city centre traffic plan to get first rush-hour test, and 40% of Irish employees don’t take all their holidays

Slí Dhála CCÉ Blanchardstown members Colm and Sarah Hanley were among a number of traditional Irish music acts playing at the Smithfield Fleadh over the weekend. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Mon Aug 26 2024 - 08:14
Most voters have negative view of Government’s record on housing

Snapshot Poll: Immigration and housing continue to dominate voters’ perceptions of the Government, the latest Ipsos Snapshot poll for The Irish Times shows.

When asked what they have noticed about what the Government has said or done recently, 21 per cent cited the issue of immigration, while 19 per cent nominated housing.

The two issues have dominated the monthly poll, which seeks to investigate perceptions of what the Government is doing since the beginning of this year. In every poll this year, they have occupied the top two positions. The immigration numbers this month rise by five points from 16 per cent in July, while housing declines marginally, by one point.

News in Ireland

Pricewatch

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Travel

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters