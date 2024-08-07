Girl seriously injured in Parnell Square stabbing visits new home for first time, says mother

The five-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Parnell Square in Dublin city last November has visited home for the first time since the attack, her mother has said.

The girl was one of three children to be injured in the November 23rd incident outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhurie. The other boy and girl were discharged from hospital that month.

A care worker was also stabbed and spent more than a week in intensive care.

In an update on a GoFundMe fundraising webpage, the five-year-old’s mother said: “We got to bring our baby home for a visit. It was the first time since November that she was in her room.”

The mother said the family has moved to an adapted house so the visit marked the first time the girl saw her new neighbourhood and home.

“It was a big step towards bringing her home for good ... a very emotional one,” the mother said, adding that her little girl is a “warrior”.

Previously, in June, the mother said her daughter was doing well, able to engage with medics and her communication was becoming clearer. Last month, the mother said there was talk of her being discharged from hospital before autumn.

The fundraiser, titled Barróg do Chailín Beag (A Hug for a Little Girl), has so far raised more than €96,000 for the family.

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He also faces charges of causing serious harm to a care worker, with assault of a man at the scene and with assault causing harm to three children.

The charges against him also include one for possession and production of a weapon: a 36cm kitchen knife. He remains in custody awaiting trial.

Crowds of anti-immigrant protesters gathered in the city centre in the hours after the attack. This was followed by riots, arson attacks, looting and clashes with gardaí.