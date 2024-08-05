Cyclist (60s) killed in crash in Ticknock, south Dublin

A cyclist has been killed in a crash in Ticknock, south Co Dublin.

Gardaí said they are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 2pm on Sunday on the Ticknock Road, an area popular with mountain and road cyclists.

There was no other car or vehicle involved in the crash.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, where he was pronounced dead. A postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene on Ticknock Road has been conducted and the road has reopened to traffic. The road leads to a popular mountain biking trail with views over Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particularly they have urged any road users who may have camera footage – including dashcam – and were travelling in the Ticknock Road area between 1.45pm and 2pm to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.