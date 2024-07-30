Tuesday’s top stories: Ireland’s Mona McSharry takes Olympic bronze; Study finds 50,000 informal rental arrangements

Olympics: Ireland's Mona McSharry celebrates with her Bronze medal after the Women's 100m Breaststroke Final at the Paris La Defense Arena . Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Most Olympic swimming medals are decided on a fingertip, narrowly won by those reaching out fastest and wanting it more, and narrowly lost by those trying to do exactly the same.

In the unforgivingly decisive moment that Mona McSharry reached out and won a magnificent Olympic bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke, and in the company of four of the finest event specialists of the time, no one could have wanted it more than the 23-year-old McSharry, from the small seaside hamlet of Grange in Co Sligo.

Her teary-eyed reaction to seeing her name pop up in third was clear evidence of what the moment of realisation meant to her, and in truth to many of those who have followed her already stellar career.

Olympic Games: Ireland's Daniel Wiffen on the way to winning the heat and qualifying for the final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

