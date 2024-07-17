IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: 30 large sites to house asylum-seekers identified; Ireland stun France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Dublin man who beat partner unconscious, leaving child wandering streets looking for help, jailed for three years

Julie-Ann Russell celebrates Ireland's defeat of France in the European Women's Championship qualifier last night with her daughter Rosie. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Wed Jul 17 2024 - 08:39

Thirty large sites to house asylum-seekers identified

The Government has identified more than 30 large buildings for use as accommodation for asylum seekers against the backdrop of ongoing fallout from violent clashes in Coolock this week.

The requirement to open more accommodation centres means the Coalition faces potentially dozens more flashpoints amid opposition from locals fanned by online networks and far right activists.

  • The costs of pet ownership: Owning a pet can be great. The majority of people who live with one say it has a positive impact on their mental health but having a pet costs money too and would-be owners should budget for the expense to avoid what could be a costly mistake.

  • Lost Republican daughter Nikki Haley falls into the Trump adoration line: In she came, the lost daughter of the Republican Party and the last holdout during the Republican primaries, when Donald Trump crushed the would-be contenders during a rapacious winter storm in Iowa. It’s a distant memory now that Nikki Haley alone showed a streak of independence and spine and, it appeared, true values by continuing her winter campaign through New Hampshire and on to her home state in South Carolina, amassing a significant minority of never-Trump Republicans, writes Keith Duggan.

