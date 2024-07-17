Your top stories on Wednesday: 30 large sites to house asylum-seekers identified; Ireland stun France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Julie-Ann Russell celebrates Ireland's defeat of France in the European Women's Championship qualifier last night with her daughter Rosie. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Government has identified more than 30 large buildings for use as accommodation for asylum seekers against the backdrop of ongoing fallout from violent clashes in Coolock this week.

The requirement to open more accommodation centres means the Coalition faces potentially dozens more flashpoints amid opposition from locals fanned by online networks and far right activists.

The costs of pet ownership: Owning a pet can be great. The majority of people who live with one say it has a positive impact on their mental health but having a pet costs money too and would-be owners should budget for the expense to avoid what could be a costly mistake.

Your work questions answered: I was humiliated and verbally abused by my manager, what rights do I have?: After I respectfully challenged a manager on contradictory instructions, they publicly humiliated me in team meetings and verbally abused me for 30 minutes on a one-to-one call, personally attacking my abilities without concrete examples.

Julie-Ann Russell: ‘I’ll bring Rosie to the Euros if we qualify. She’s the camp baby now’: “To score myself was extra special,” says Julie-Anne Russell following the Republic of Ireland’s stunning win over France at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “My husband Kieran was here with Rosie, and all my relations. My dad is actually from Cork on the Albert Road, and he was beaming with joy and I’ve relations from Douglas so it was great to have them all here.”

Lost Republican daughter Nikki Haley falls into the Trump adoration line: In she came, the lost daughter of the Republican Party and the last holdout during the Republican primaries, when Donald Trump crushed the would-be contenders during a rapacious winter storm in Iowa. It’s a distant memory now that Nikki Haley alone showed a streak of independence and spine and, it appeared, true values by continuing her winter campaign through New Hampshire and on to her home state in South Carolina, amassing a significant minority of never-Trump Republicans, writes Keith Duggan.

Climate Heroes app helps 60 communities across Ireland take climate action: Technology can prompt us to do better, such as pushing us out on an extra walk to get that pat on the back from a smart watch for reaching a step goal.

