Leo Varadkar confirms he will not contest next general election

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed that he will not contest the next general election, saying he has decided to “explore new options and opportunities”.

He made the announcement at a Fine Gael meeting in his Dublin West constituency.

Mr Varadkar is the latest in a string of Fine Gael politicians to announce their impending departure in recent months.

He revealed his surprise decision to resign as taoiseach and Fine Gael leader in March and it has been widely expected since that he will not contest the next election.

He told the meeting he has made the decision now to give potential nominees sufficient time to prepare for a selection convention in September.

Mr Varadkar said: “I was also very keen to make this announcement in person and to thank all of you who have supported me and canvassed for me since I first ran for election back in 1999.”

He added that his election to Fingal County Council and later the Dáil in consecutive elections “has been the privilege of my life and I am so grateful to have had the chance to serve my community and my country as a councillor and a TD.”

Mr Varadkar said: “I have decided that the time has come for me to explore new options and opportunities.

“I have never seen myself as a career politician and I am keen to see how I can make my contribution to society in other ways.”

He said he will complete his term in the Dáil and will continue to be a full-time TD until it is dissolved.

“I am making this decision at a time when the Fine Gael party is in good shape,” Mr Varadkar said.

He noted the party has a new leader, Taoiseach Simon Harris, “a fresh ministerial team” and “professional and capable staff in headquarters and the Oireachtas”.

He said Fine Gael is “well-funded, well organised and has had a successful local and European elections”, adding it was “also in good shape here in Dublin West”.

Mr Varadkar said he is confident the party can retain the seat in Dublin West and “help Fine Gael to secure a historic fourth term in Government”.

Senator Emer Currie is among the local representatives tipped as a possible replacement for Mr Varadkar on the party ticket.

Mr Varadkar said: “I believe every retiring TD has a responsibility to do all they can to ensure their seat is held by the party and with this mind, Senator Emer Currie and I are coming together to provide an enhanced constituency service and a new constituency office in Main Street Blanchardstown which will open in the next few weeks.”

Other Fine Gael politicians stepping down at the next election include Simon Coveney, Michael Creed, Ciarán Cannon, Josepha Madigan, Fergus O’Dowd, Richard Bruton, Charlie Flanagan, David Stanton, Joe McHugh, John Paul Phelan, Paul Kehoe and Brendan Griffin.