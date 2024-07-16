Julie-Ann Russell: ‘I’ll bring Rosie to the Euros if we qualify. She’s the camp baby now’

Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson held her nerve. The hour-mark passed and her new strike partnership, Julie-Ann Russell and Leanne Kiernan, had missed a heap of chances.

Gleeson decided against using Amber Barrett or falling back on the old trick of launching Louise Quinn up front to snatch a goal via agricultural methods.

In particular, she trusted Denise O’Sullivan to link up with the Russell, and hit an unforgettable goal in the 67th minute that put Ireland 1-0 ahead against France in this high stakes Euro 2025 qualifier at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“It was magical,” said Gleeson. “Denise is incredible. She is our key player in the middle. She is a great leader and character, she has a great work rate, she was excellent, she really controlled the game.

“I am super happy for her to get the goal here. The cheer, I mean, it said it all. She is a legend.”

France manager Hervé Renard made the mistake of changing all 11 starters from Friday’s 2-1 defeat of Sweden.

“It’s probably an insult but it’s fine,” said O’Sullivan.

The Cork native’s goal was quickly followed by Russell’s second in two games, having also pounced against England at Carrow Road, to tell story of resilience that will travel around the sports world. Russell’s daughter Rosie was born in June 2023.

“You couldn’t write the story, could you?” beamed Gleeson. “I mean, I love Julie, I’ve known Julie for years and her biggest thing is her work rate.

“That’s what she brings and that’s what she gave us right to the end. She was double-pressing, she was chasing, she was still making the runs. It’s a really proud moment for her and her family and it’s a really proud moment for us.

“And, of course, we get baby Rosie as well!”

Ireland’s Denise O'Sullivan celebrates. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Rosie has been a regular in the Ireland team hotels this past week.

“To score myself was extra special,” said Russell. “My husband Kieran was here with Rosie, and all my relations. My dad is actually from Cork on the Albert Road, and he was beaming with joy and I’ve relations from Douglas so it was great to have them all here.”

After missing two easier chances, her goal was spectacular, cutting inside Elisa De Almedia before curling a sublime finish into the top corner.

“It kind of went over the top and I used to play left-wing for years so dragged it back on my left and in the top corner it went.

“What a crowd for a Tuesday evening, a credit to Cork. That will keep the momentum for us.”

The momentum takes Ireland into October’s first-round play-off draw on Friday when a country from the third tier of the Nations League will be paired with Ireland before a tougher second-round tie is lessened by this 3-1 victory ensuring that Gleeson’s team are seeded.

“It was really, really emotional,” added Russell, who remains a semi-professional footballer with Galway United. “Rosie just turned one a few weeks ago. I never thought I’d be playing for Ireland again so to get that call from Eileen Gleeson was amazing. I can’t really describe the feeling. And the to get minutes the last day, and then to start today, it’s all been like a dream. I need a few days to reflect and take it all in.

“I’m actually back to work [at Microsoft] on Thursday and then back to the grind with Galway with a Cup semi against Wexford so training on Thursday night.

“I’ll bring Rosie to the Euros if we qualify. She’s the camp baby now.”