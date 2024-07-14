Man (60s) dies in Co Louth road crash as woman airlifted to hospital

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Louth early on Sunday morning.

The man, aged in his 60s, was the driver of one of the cars involved in the two-vehicle incident on the R166 at Annagassan near Dunleer.

Two cars collided at approximately 8.50am on Sunday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday afternoon to allow for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially any one who may have dash cam footage.