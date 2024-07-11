IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Aer Lingus pilots halt industrial action; Tori Towey hopes to return to Ireland today

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how Dubai’s luxury image belies the challenges its laws and customs can create for expatriates

Asha, Dublin Zoo's 17-year-old Asian elephant, has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, days after her daughter Zinda died from the disease. Photograph: Dublin Zoo
Thu Jul 11 2024 - 08:15

Aer Lingus pilots halt industrial action

Aer Lingus pilots halted industrial action at the airline as their union leaders backed a 17.75 per cent pay rise offer late on Wednesday night, but some passengers still face cancelled flights into early next week.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) officials agreed to recommend that its Aer Lingus members vote for the Labour Court-brokered deal to boost pay by 17.75 per cent and to immediately lift a work to rule that has upended the travel plans of almost 86,000 passengers.

