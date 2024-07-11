Your top stories on Thursday: Aer Lingus pilots halt industrial action; Tori Towey hopes to return to Ireland today

Aer Lingus pilots halt industrial action
Aer Lingus pilots halted industrial action at the airline as their union leaders backed a 17.75 per cent pay rise offer late on Wednesday night, but some passengers still face cancelled flights into early next week.
Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) officials agreed to recommend that its Aer Lingus members vote for the Labour Court-brokered deal to boost pay by 17.75 per cent and to immediately lift a work to rule that has upended the travel plans of almost 86,000 passengers.
- Full list of cancalled Aer Lingus flights
