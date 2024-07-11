Your top stories on Thursday: Aer Lingus pilots halt industrial action; Tori Towey hopes to return to Ireland today

Asha, Dublin Zoo's 17-year-old Asian elephant, has tested positive for elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus, days after her daughter Zinda died from the disease. Photograph: Dublin Zoo

Aer Lingus pilots halted industrial action at the airline as their union leaders backed a 17.75 per cent pay rise offer late on Wednesday night, but some passengers still face cancelled flights into early next week.

Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) officials agreed to recommend that its Aer Lingus members vote for the Labour Court-brokered deal to boost pay by 17.75 per cent and to immediately lift a work to rule that has upended the travel plans of almost 86,000 passengers.

Full list of cancalled Aer Lingus flights

Fish-out-of-water TV is back and it’s great fun: The enjoyable new BBC1 drama, The Turkish Detective, is a cosy crime caper about a London cop who joins a police department in Istanbul in order to speak English at people and investigate cosy murders, writes Patrick Freyne.

South Africa vs Ireland: Garry Ringrose could return at 13 among a number of Irish changes: Simon Easterby was the bearer of good news at Northwood School in Durban on Wednesday confirming that Ireland’s lengthy injury list had dissipated with just hooker Dan Sheehan and scrumhalf Craig Casey ruled out of Saturday’s second Test against South Africa at Kings Park (4pm Irish time).

In the News Podcast: Why is Sudan on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe?

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters