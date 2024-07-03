IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday news update: Mother and daughter killed in Mayo crash; tourist dies after Dublin street assault

Here are the stories you need read today, including: online bank Revolut to start offering mortgages in Ireland; and how cold was June this year?

The scene of a fatal traffic collision on the N26 between Foxford and Swinford, Co Mayo, on Tuesday night. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Wed Jul 3 2024 - 08:22

Mother and young daughter killed in Mayo crash

Two members of the same family died on Tuesday evening when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.

It is understood the deceased were a mother (40s) and her young daughter.

