Wednesday news update: Mother and daughter killed in Mayo crash; tourist dies after Dublin street assault

The scene of a fatal traffic collision on the N26 between Foxford and Swinford, Co Mayo, on Tuesday night. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Two members of the same family died on Tuesday evening when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.

It is understood the deceased were a mother (40s) and her young daughter.

Here’s why renting may not be all bad – as long as you can keep saving and investing: If the old model of owning a home mortgage-free in retirement is on the wane, how can “forever renters” look to secure their financial futures?

‘I care for my elderly parents, but my efforts are taken for granted – by them and my siblings’: I have been supporting my parents since before Covid. They are very independent in their own way, but, gradually, the support they require has grown.

Thinking about moving jobs: Here’s how to get the salary you deserve: “What are your salary expectations?” It’s the “squeaky-bum” question candidates can dread. Here’s how to get what you need.

Daniel Wiffen interview: ‘I’m sure there’s definitely athletes in my events who are doping’: “All I can speak for is myself, I know that I’m clean, and that I’m going to be a clean winner, if I can be.”

Liberal Democrat stuntman Ed Davey launches himself into the UK election: It is warm Monday afternoon in the final week of the UK election campaign and Roz Savage, Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cotswolds, sits on a stool by a lakeside swinging her bare feet.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters