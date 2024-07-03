Wednesday news update: Mother and daughter killed in Mayo crash; tourist dies after Dublin street assault

Mother and young daughter killed in Mayo crash
Two members of the same family died on Tuesday evening when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Co Mayo.
It is understood the deceased were a mother (40s) and her young daughter.
News in Ireland
- Revolut plans Irish mortgages from 2025: Revolut is planning to offer residential mortgages in Ireland in the first half of next year.
- Canadian tourist dies after street assault in Dublin: Gardaí are expected to begin a murder investigation following the death of a Canadian tourist 10 days after he was assaulted on O’Connell Street in Dublin.
- Drinking water report shows persistent toxin in public supplies: More than half a million people in the State are now served by “at risk” public water supplies, according to the EPA’s annual drinking water report.
- Dublin is second most expensive city in Europe to build apartments: Dublin is the second most expensive city in Europe to build apartments, according to a new report.
- June temperatures below average ‘nearly everywhere’ - Met Éireann: Last month was one of the coolest Junes for some time, according to Met Éireann.
- Weather forecast: This morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain, drizzle and mist. Rain will clear eastwards to sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees. Tonight will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
Generation rent
- Here’s why renting may not be all bad – as long as you can keep saving and investing: If the old model of owning a home mortgage-free in retirement is on the wane, how can “forever renters” look to secure their financial futures?
Life & Style
- ‘I care for my elderly parents, but my efforts are taken for granted – by them and my siblings’: I have been supporting my parents since before Covid. They are very independent in their own way, but, gradually, the support they require has grown.
Opinion
- Michael McDowell: Democrats need an alternative to Biden-Harris
- Kathy Sheridan: Defence Forces personnel must be held to higher standards
World of Work
- Thinking about moving jobs: Here’s how to get the salary you deserve: “What are your salary expectations?” It’s the “squeaky-bum” question candidates can dread. Here’s how to get what you need.
Sports
- Daniel Wiffen interview: ‘I’m sure there’s definitely athletes in my events who are doping’: “All I can speak for is myself, I know that I’m clean, and that I’m going to be a clean winner, if I can be.”
UK Elections
- Liberal Democrat stuntman Ed Davey launches himself into the UK election: It is warm Monday afternoon in the final week of the UK election campaign and Roz Savage, Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cotswolds, sits on a stool by a lakeside swinging her bare feet.
Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters