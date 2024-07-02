Canadian tourist dies after assault on Dublin’s O’Connell Street

Dublin's O’Connell Street. A Canadian tourist who was critically ill in hospital since he was assaulted on the street the weekend before last has died in hospital. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A Canadian tourist who was critically ill in hospital since he was assaulted on Dublin’s O’Connell Street the weekend before last has died in hospital.

Neno Dolmajian (41), a single man from Montreal, was beaten in a street attack in the early hours of June 23rd.

There were concerns for his survival prospects since the attack and he was pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. His father and sister had travelled from Canada to be with him as he remained unresponsive in hospital.

Following the death of Mr Dolmajian, a postmortem on his remains is due to be carried out. The results of that examination will inform the investigation and were likely to result into the inquiry being upgraded from one of assault causing harm at present.

The Garda investigation into the attack has continued over the last 10 days since the attack and has resulted in four arrests, with two men charged.

Madalin Ghiuzan (23), with an address at Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1, is accused of two counts of assault causing harm at Cathal Brugha Street and O’Connell Street Upper in the early hours of June 23rd.

Mr Ghiuzan, originally from Romania, appeared at Dublin District Court last Monday week and listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an interpreter.

Garda Sergeant Sean McCarthy told District Court President Judge Paul Kelly that the accused made no reply to the charges. He said Mr Ghiuzan has no other charges before the court, but the objection to bail was due to the seriousness of the alleged offences and flight risk concerns and bail was denied.

Ionut Danca (24) a Romanian national with an address at Rathdown Square, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, is charged with assault causing harm to Neno Dolmajian in the early hours of June 23rd.

He appeared at Dublin District Court last Friday Friday, where Judge Bryan Smyth held Mr Danca was a flight risk and denied bail.

Detective Sergeant Eoghan Byrne told Judge Smyth that the accused was allegedly with a group at Cathal Brugha Street when the injured party approached and engaged in conversation.

It was claimed a member of the group struck him, and they moved on to O’Connell Street, where there was another interaction with the injured party. Some “became hostile”, while others tried to intervene.

Mr Dolmajian walked towards the quays but was allegedly knocked on the ground and received a “running kick”. The detective described it as a full-force blow to his face.