Your top stories on Thursday: Cathal Crotty set to face dismissal from Defence Forces; boy (14) dies in quad bike crash

A Cormorant catches an eel in the lake at Grange Castle Business Park in Dublin. Photograph: Conor Lynam

Defence Forces management hopes to be able to expel soldier Cathal Crotty by early next week, following his conviction for beating a woman unconscious in Limerick in 2022.

Last Thursday Crotty (22) received a suspended sentence for violently attacking Natasha O’Brien on the street after she asked him to stop shouting homophobic abuse at passersby. In the hours after the attack Crotty, an Army private from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, boasted to friends on Snapchat: “Two to put her down, two to put her out,” in reference to striking Ms O’Brien four times.

Lir, Coleraine: Stunning fish in a magical setting by the water’s edge: The menu changes according to the catch from local boats and the fresh flavours of the sea are allowed to shine.

Bill Belichick becomes a punchline as new relationship with 24-year-old woman comes to light: On a recent episode of The View, America’s most popular daytime talkshow, the women hosts got around to discussing reports of Bill Belichick’s new relationship.

Sunak goes for it in final debate with Starmer but true target probably wasn’t in the room: With the opinion polls seemingly cemented throughout this UK election campaign, and his Conservative party stuck miles behind Labour, prime minister Rishi Sunak went for it in the final televised debate on Wednesday night against his likely successor, Keir Starmer.

Paris Hilton during the hearing on child welfare in Washington. Photograph: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Paris Hilton testifies she was ‘force-fed medications and sexually abused’ as a teen: Paris Hilton, the American socialite and media figure, has told a US congressional panel looking into strengthening child welfare protections that she was “force-fed medications and sexually abused by staff” while she was institutionalised as a teenager.

