Your top stories on Thursday: Cathal Crotty set to face dismissal from Defence Forces; boy (14) dies in quad bike crash

Thu Jun 27 2024 - 08:55

Defence Forces chiefs hope to expel convicted soldier Cathal Crotty

Defence Forces management hopes to be able to expel soldier Cathal Crotty by early next week, following his conviction for beating a woman unconscious in Limerick in 2022.

Last Thursday Crotty (22) received a suspended sentence for violently attacking Natasha O’Brien on the street after she asked him to stop shouting homophobic abuse at passersby. In the hours after the attack Crotty, an Army private from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, boasted to friends on Snapchat: “Two to put her down, two to put her out,” in reference to striking Ms O’Brien four times.

  • Boy dies following quad bike crash: A 14-year-boy has died following a quad bike crash in Co Derry.
  • New teachers to receive €2,000 incentive: Newly qualified teachers will be entitled to a €2,000 incentive payment next summer if they take up a full-time teaching role for the coming school year as part of a fresh effort to boost the supply of classroom professionals.
  • Garda’s home attacked while family present: The home of a garda was attacked as he was attending the Donegal International Rally with a modified car in Garda livery, in a project designed to foster relations with young car and motorsport enthusiasts.
  • Dáil accepts controversial EU Migration Pact: The Dáil has voted by 79 votes to 72 to opt into the controversial EU Migration and Asylum Pact for a standardised immigration control system across the 27 member states.
  • Aer Lingus to meet pilots today: Aer Lingus will meet pilots this morning reviving hopes of a breakthrough in a dispute that has forced the airline to cancel 270 flights, hitting tens of thousands of passengers.
  • Weather forecast: Blustery outbreaks of showery rain will extend nationwide this morning, persisting into the afternoon. It will be driest overall across south and southeast counties with the best of the sunny spells here. Cool for the time of year with highs of 13 to 17 degrees. Unseasonably windy too. Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells, and moderating westerly winds. Some passing showers, mainly in the North. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.
