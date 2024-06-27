Defence Forces report: Total of 68 members before courts on range of criminal offences

The Tánaiste has now asked officials to provide a concise report based on the information received.

A report into the prevalence of convictions amongst members of the Defence Forces has found that there are 68 personnel who have been convicted or are currently before the courts on a range of criminal offences.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin received the report on Wednesday but it is understood clarification was sought on a number of matters.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said he has been “absolutely clear since becoming Minister for Defence 18 months ago on the need for urgent transformation of the culture in the Defence Forces.”

“He is adamant that the Defence Forces is a place where no one convicted of serious physical assaults, sexual offences or domestic or gender-based violence can continue to be in active service.”

“Following the Natasha O’Brien case, the Tánaiste was informed last Friday of another case involving a Naval Service member who is still serving after being convicted of assault causing harm last November.”

“In light of this, he requested a report from the Chief of Staff to find out how many serving members of the Defence Forces have civil convictions, or are before the civil courts on serious criminal offences.”

“Last night, the Tánaiste was informed of 68 Defence Forces personnel who have been convicted, or are currently before the civil courts, on a range of criminal offences including public order, drink driving, drugs offences, physical assault and sexual offences.”

“He also received the report requested on the case of the Naval Service member convicted of assault causing harm.

“The Tánaiste has now asked officials to provide a concise report based on the information received. He has sought legal advice from the Attorney General on how this information can be published in an appropriate and legally sound way.”

