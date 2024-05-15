Your top stories on Wednesday: Kinahan cartel’s Dubai properties secretly sold; Dublin-New York portal closed temporarily

Christopher Kinahan (right), and his sons Christopher jnr and Daniel have been hiding out in Dubai for almost a decade. Graphic: Paul Scott

Members of the Kinahan family have been disposing of millions of euro worth of property in Dubai as they come under increasing pressure from international sanctions, an Irish Times investigation has found.

Christopher Kinahan and his sons Daniel and Christopher jnr, who form the leadership of the international drugs gang, relocated most of their operations to the United Arab Emirates city in the mid-2010s as the Hutch-Kinahan feud became increasingly violent.

