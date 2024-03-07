IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s Top Stories: Cillian Murphy leads sky-high Irish hopes for the Oscars; Ireland’s female sommeliers are ready to pour

Here are the stories you need to start your day including Patrick Freyne on Celebrity Big Brother; and how to deal with microaggressions

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew Sarah Browne and Rhys Donohue welcoming Cillian Murphy as he boards flight EI 069 to Los Angeles for the Oscars

Thu Mar 7 2024 - 07:47
Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy leads sky-high Irish hopes as nominees fly out

Not since 1990 has an Irish-born actor won the best Oscar, though Daniel Day-Lewis, now an Irish resident and citizen, has won two since then.

Day-Lewis promised famously there would be “one hell of a party in Dublin” after he and Brenda Fricker picked up the Oscars in 1990 for their performances in My Left Foot.

Almost 35 years on, Cillian Murphy is the favourite to win best actor for his towering performance as J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in the film Oppenheimer, which is also favourite to win best picture.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

The best from Opinion

I would rather the passionate intensity of a film critic over the lack of conviction of a machine every time, writes Finn McRedmond. Photograph: Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds

Food Highlights

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Culture and Life & Style Highlights

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES