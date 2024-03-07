Senior staff raise concerns over financial governance at Technological University Dublin

Senior staff at Technological University Dublin say 'evident deficiencies in financial governance' at the institution have led 'to frustration and concern'

A range of concerns about “deficiencies in financial governance” at Technological University Dublin (TUD) were raised by the two dozen heads of schools at the institution in a letter to its president, Prof David FitzPatrick.

The detailed letter, dated February 13th, lists a number of issues of concern to the department heads in relation to the university’s financial management and suggests these have been impacting its ability to meet expected standards.

The letter raises “anomalies” regarding the particular budgets used to pay some staff and suggests that some monies received from specific external funding streams for particular purposes have been redirected. The university has since denied the latter charge, saying it could not have happened.

“The university’s deteriorating financial position is significantly impacting upon schools [and] affecting our ability to deliver the appropriate educational experience to students,” the letter from senior staff states.

Other issues raised include a “lack of transparency regarding budget allocation”, “the removal of funds from school accounts without notification or consultation with budget holders” and changes to the way surpluses from collaborative partnerships are divided between the schools [departments] and university.

Overall, it states, “evident deficiencies in financial governance have led to frustration and concern”.

“We appreciate the financial difficulties the university may be facing, but this cannot be allowed to dilute governance standards,” the 24 signatories said.

In a statement, the university said “following receipt of this letter, a management meeting including heads of school took place on February 26th to discuss the university’s financial performance and to develop a plan for growth in our student numbers”.

“A number of task-groups were established to address the issues that were raised and to progress with the opportunities that were identified. Meetings are now taking place between the finance team and our faculty leadership to ensure alignment on pay and non-pay budgets and to address any outstanding issues.”

In a message sent to the heads of school, Prof FitzPatrick asked that anyone with knowledge of specific instances where funds had been redirected would inform the university’s chief operations officer.

Last week the chairman of TUD’s governing body, Dr Charles Larkin, said it would become more active in aspects of running the institution “normally reserved to executive management” after criticism from the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

Dr Alan Wall, HEA chief executive, had expressed “serious concerns with the apparent lack of urgency, responsiveness and conduct by the governing body” in respect to addressing financial issues raised in a number of reports compiled since problems first emerged publicly at the university last year.

He said the governing body had a “fiduciary duty and a statutory responsibility to manage and control the institution and to ensure the ongoing viability and sustainability of the institution”. The governing body was given 60 days to conduct a review of its handling of the situation and told to send the findings to the HEA.

In a message to staff sent last Monday, Prof FitzPatrick confirmed there would be a deficit of €8.6 million for the 2022/23 year. However, he said the issue arose in the context of an acknowledged underfunding of the higher education sector.