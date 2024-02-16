IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s Top Stories: Girl (15) killed in car crash in Co Tipperary; Protesters heckle US senator Bernie Sanders during UCD event

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Dún Laoghaire pedestrianisation plan could have ‘catastrophic’ impact on service delivery, says HSE

Irish actors Eileen Walsh and Cillian Murphy at the premiere of Small Things Like These, a drama about the Magdalene laundries. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty

Fri Feb 16 2024 - 07:45
Girl (15) killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

A teenage girl has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Tipperary.

The 15-year-old died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into another vehicle.

The collision happened on the R503 at Rearcross near Nenagh at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

Gardaí at Santry Demesne where a search for missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson has been taking place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

  • Andrew Trimble tackles the nuance and complexity of identities: There is a scene in Andrew Trimble’s gentle exploration of identity in For Ulster and for Ireland where he is talking to his friend and former Munster and Irish international Barry Murphy. Murphy is also a podcaster with Trimble and a musician with the band Hermitage Green. Trimble asks Murphy how many caps he has. Murphy replies four.

