Friday’s Top Stories: Girl (15) killed in car crash in Co Tipperary; Protesters heckle US senator Bernie Sanders during UCD event

Irish actors Eileen Walsh and Cillian Murphy at the premiere of Small Things Like These, a drama about the Magdalene laundries. Photograph: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty

A teenage girl has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Tipperary.

The 15-year-old died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into another vehicle.

The collision happened on the R503 at Rearcross near Nenagh at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Israel raids main Gaza hospital as Rafah concerns grow: Israeli forces said on Thursday they had raided the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza as footage showed chaos, shouting and gunfire in dark corridors filled with dust and smoke.

The Big Read

Gardaí at Santry Demesne where a search for missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson has been taking place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

False leads and dead ends - The search for missing Icelandic man Jon Jonsson: The investigation into the disappearance of Jon Jonsson in Dublin five years ago has been marked by a series of false starts, dead ends and maddeningly vague leads, writes Conor Gallagher

The best from Opinion

Air fryers and vegan substitutes added to CPI basket, while nightclub admission and landlines dropped: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Thursday published details of the latest updates to how it calculates the consumer price index (CPI). Rebasing of the CPI usually occurs every five years, in tandem with the household budget survey, but was delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Top Sports news

Andrew Trimble tackles the nuance and complexity of identities: There is a scene in Andrew Trimble’s gentle exploration of identity in For Ulster and for Ireland where he is talking to his friend and former Munster and Irish international Barry Murphy. Murphy is also a podcaster with Trimble and a musician with the band Hermitage Green. Trimble asks Murphy how many caps he has. Murphy replies four.

Cillian Murphy’s Magdalene laundries film grips audience at Berlin festival: The mood in the Berlin cinema was as heavy as several sacks of Cillian Murphy’s character’s best coal when the credits rolled on Small Things Like These, the actor’s new film which celebrated its world premiere at the Berlin film festival on Thursday.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters