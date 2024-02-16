Friday’s Top Stories: Girl (15) killed in car crash in Co Tipperary; Protesters heckle US senator Bernie Sanders during UCD event

Girl (15) killed in car crash in Co Tipperary
A teenage girl has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Tipperary.
The 15-year-old died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into another vehicle.
The collision happened on the R503 at Rearcross near Nenagh at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday evening.
