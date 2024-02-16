Teenage girl killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

Road was closed to facilitate examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local traffic diversions in place.

A teenage girl has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Tipperary.

The 15-year-old died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into another vehicle.

The collision happened on the R503 at Rearcross near Nenagh at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

The three other occupants of that car (a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and another female in her mid-teens) and the driver of the second car (an adult female) were transported by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital for assessment; their injuries are not deemed life-threatening.

The deceased has been transferred to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was being carried out. She is the 25th person to die on Irish roads so far this year.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time is requested to provide it to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.