Friday’s Top Stories: Pay deal for 385,000 public sector workers agreed; RTÉ ignored suggestion to cancel Toy Show the Musical after poor ticket sales, report says

Pay deal for 385,000 public sector workers agreed after all-night talks
A new pay deal for 385,000 civil and public sector workers has been agreed between union and Government representatives that will see pay rises of 10.25 per cent over 2½ years.
Representatives of the two sides continued to work on the documentation at the offices of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) until around 6am on Friday when a settlement was reached on the key issue of pay after 19 hours of talks.
Union representatives Kevin Callinan of Fórsa, Siptu’s John King, Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers Organisation will brief other public sector unions later this morning.
- RTÉ ignored suggestion to cancel Toy Show the Musical after poor ticket sales, report says: A suggestion was made to cancel RTÉ's controversial Toy Show the Musical in the weeks after it was first announced due to poor ticket sales, a report on the production reveals.
- Ireland failed to keep toxic chemicals linked to cancer out of water supply, EU court rules: The European Court of Justice has ruled that Ireland failed to protect drinking water from toxic chemicals linked to cancer.
- Tánaiste orders generals to increase Defence Forces recruitment targets for 2024: The Defence Forces has told the Government that it expects to recruit just 540 people this year, prompting Tánaiste Micheál Martin to order generals to devise more ambitious plans.
- Single women becoming homeless at higher rate than single men, study finds: Single adult women are becoming homeless at a higher rate than single adult males, new research published by Focus Ireland and Trinity College Dublin has found.
- State may suspend signing of new hotel contracts for Ukrainians as arrivals drop: The Government could suspend the signing of new contracts with hotels to accommodate people fleeing the war in Ukraine, under proposals considered by senior Ministers on Thursday.
- Israel-Hamas war: UN’s top court set to rule in case alleging genocide in Gaza: The UN’s top court is set to deliver an interim ruling today on South Africa’s allegation that Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians, an emergency measure that could expose Israel to international sanctions.
- Mani pizza review: This slice of pizza has gone viral – is it worth the hype?: The carbonara slice is a work of genius.
- Justine McCarthy: Ian Bailey could never resist having his name in a newspaper, ideally the headline
- Diarmaid Ferriter: March 8th referendums: Is history about to repeat itself?
- Stephen Collins: Politicians do not have much faith the referendums will pass. Shouldn’t they be more worried?
- Brown Thomas has busiest-ever trading month in December despite fallout from city-centre riot: The Brown Thomas department store on Grafton Street achieved record trading in December, despite the first two weeks of the month being slow in the wake of the Dublin riot, according to Donald McDonald, the chief executive of the Brown Thomas Arnotts group.
- Six Nations 2024: Ultimate guide to fixtures, main contenders and where to watch it on TV: Whether a believer in four-year Rugby World Cup cycles or not, as in the case of Andy Farrell, the forthcoming Six Nations does feel more like a continuation of the 2023-24 season rather than the starting point of something drastically new.
- Emer McLysaght: I’m worried people think Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal have made a gentle, sexy romcom. Prepare to be devastated: I’m comfortable saying All of Us Strangers is one of best films I’ve seen in years.
