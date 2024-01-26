Friday’s Top Stories: Pay deal for 385,000 public sector workers agreed; RTÉ ignored suggestion to cancel Toy Show the Musical after poor ticket sales, report says

The Irish National Stud's maternity unit in Co Kildare welcomes one of the first foals of the year, Angus, with his mother, Across The Sea. Photograph: Tony Gavin

A new pay deal for 385,000 civil and public sector workers has been agreed between union and Government representatives that will see pay rises of 10.25 per cent over 2½ years.

Representatives of the two sides continued to work on the documentation at the offices of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) until around 6am on Friday when a settlement was reached on the key issue of pay after 19 hours of talks.

Union representatives Kevin Callinan of Fórsa, Siptu’s John King, Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers Organisation will brief other public sector unions later this morning.

Israel-Hamas war: UN’s top court set to rule in case alleging genocide in Gaza: The UN’s top court is set to deliver an interim ruling today on South Africa’s allegation that Israel’s war in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians, an emergency measure that could expose Israel to international sanctions.

Mani, a new pizza place on 42 Drury St, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mani pizza review: This slice of pizza has gone viral – is it worth the hype?: The carbonara slice is a work of genius.

Emer McLysaght: I’m worried people think Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal have made a gentle, sexy romcom. Prepare to be devastated: I’m comfortable saying All of Us Strangers is one of best films I’ve seen in years.

