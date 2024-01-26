Pay deal for 385,000 public sector workers agreed after all-night talks

A new pay deal for 385,000 civil and public sector workers has been agreed between Government and union representatives, The Irish Times understands.

Representatives of the two sides continued to work on the documentation at the offices of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) until around 6am on Friday when, it is understood, a settlement was reached on the key issue of pay after 19 hours of talks.

The deal is understood to include pay increases in the region of 10 per cent.

Union representatives Kevin Callinan of Fórsa, Siptu’s John King, Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and John Boyle of the Irish National Teachers Organisation will brief other public sector unions later this morning.

The agreement will impact on a huge cross section of Irish workers, from healthcare professionals and others working for the HSE to administrative staff across the civil service, teachers as well as members of An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces.

Details of the pay increases secured for the employees were not immediately available on Friday, but when the two sides last met earlier this month the Government side had offered 8.5 per cent with increases of up to 12 per cent for those in lower paid grades while the unions had sought 12.5 per cent, also with guaranteed minimums for the least well off of their members.

It was widely expected the two sides would eventually meet somewhere close to the middle.

The terms of the proposed deal will be outlined during an online meeting later this morning of representatives of the 19 unions with members among the almost 400,000 workers who will benefit from the pay increases agreed. The proposed agreement is set to end a process that began on November 27th and has stalled more than once in the intervening two months.

Most recently, the two sides left a previous overnight session at the WRC with that significant gap between them on the key issue of pay. Despite Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe initially saying his officials were ready to return for further talks, it took two weeks for further talks to be agreed.

They were eventually organised on the basis of the two sides being invited by WRC officials to provide briefings on Thursday of what scope they felt there was for moving the process forward. In the event, those preliminary talks paved the way for a resumption of the substantial process and word began emerging in the early hours of this morning that an agreement was within reach.

The terms – which also include agreements on reform of working arrangements and local dispute resolution, among other matters – will still have to be approved by members of the 19 unions in a series of ballots to take place over the coming weeks, but the four negotiators have clearly secured terms they feel can be sold to their own and the wider membership.