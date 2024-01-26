Tánaiste orders generals to increase Defence Forces recruitment targets for 2024

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin reviews the 123rd Infantry Battalion at Kilkenny Castle prior to their departure for a six-month deployment to Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon last October. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Defence Forces has told the Government that it expects to recruit just 540 people this year, prompting Tánaiste Micheál Martin to order generals to devise more ambitious plans.

The projected recruit numbers will not be enough to replace those leaving the organisation, much less to enable the Defence Forces to return to its full establishment strength of 9,500.

This leaves a Government goal, announced in 2022, of increasing the size of the military to 11,500 people by 2028 increasingly in doubt.

Mr Martin, the Minister for Defence, was in December briefed by military management, who said that just 540 new personnel were expected to sign up this year despite large-scale advertising and recruitment campaigns.

READ MORE

A total of 750 people left the Defence Forces last year and 415 were recruited. This is despite the Government making additional budget provisions for an extra 400 troops for last year. The same provision has been made for this year.

There are currently 7,550 people in all branches of the Defence Forces, about 2,000 short of its establishment strength. The Government has been advised by military management that the current turnover rate is about 10 per cent, which is roughly in line with other militaries.

Earlier this week, Mr Martin told the Dáil that “given the current situation” he does not believe the projected recruitment figures for this year are “ambitious enough”.

“I have therefore instructed that additional enlisted personnel and cadets be recruited in 2024 beyond this figure and for military management to present a plan on how this will be achieved,” he said.

Military sources said it was not clear how the Defence Forces could increase recruitment figures further given the extensive campaigns already in place and the fact the rest of the economy is almost at full employment.

A Defence Forces spokesman said it was currently devising a plan on how to increase recruitment which would be presented to the Tánaiste shortly.

“The Defence Forces is continuing its efforts to attract, recruit and retain quality people into 2024 and beyond,” he said.

“We are working hard, in close collaboration with our colleagues in the Department of Defence, to deliver on the multiyear goals outlined by the Tánaiste which are designed to grow the force into the future.”

Officials hope a recent increase in pay and allowances, including a rise to the patrol duty allowance for sailors, will help retention and drive recruitment. Other measures include the roll-out of private medical care to all ranks, having previously been available only to officers.

Defence Forces personnel have also been visiting schools and taking part in public events to raise the profile of the organisation. A programme for transition-year students to take up placements in the organisation is also under way.

Significant sums have also been spent on marketing and advertising campaigns which will continue to run throughout this year.