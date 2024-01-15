IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: ‘Unprecedented’ increase in unaccompanied children seeking asylum; Electric Ireland announces fresh price cuts of up to 8%

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Fire safety notices issued on properties Marc Godart was renting in Dublin

A volcanic eruption on the outskirts of Grindavik, Iceland. The eruption came, after hundreds of earthquakes shook the Reykjanes Peninsula, cracking open a fissure that sent lava spewing into a residential neighbourhood for the first time in more than four decades. Photograph: Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management

Mon Jan 15 2024 - 07:54

‘Unprecedented’ increase in unaccompanied children seeking asylum in Ireland

More than 320 unaccompanied children have arrived into Ireland seeking asylum and are now in State care or accommodation, with five unaccompanied minors arriving in the first four days of this year alone.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said the Government was “cognisant of the seriousness of the issue” and expected to receive a report in the coming weeks on the situation.

He said that a review of a Garda operation for missing children would look at the existing legislation and the number of prosecutions.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Most women can recall the shaming and policing of bodies throughout the 1990s and 2000s, writes Roe McDermott. Photograph: Getty

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

  • Competent jerks have a shelf life in the office: Everyone knows at least one. The office jerk who is such a high performer they get away with being horrible to their colleagues. They are gossiped about and resented by their peers but seem to be on an ever upward trajectory.

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Templeview House near Easkey, Co Sligo, was built in 1855 by Peter Hale, who emigrated to Mexico where he managed one of the first cotton factories in that country. Campaigners say the house needs urgent remedial work

Culture Highlights

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES