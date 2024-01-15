Monday’s Top Stories: ‘Unprecedented’ increase in unaccompanied children seeking asylum; Electric Ireland announces fresh price cuts of up to 8%

A volcanic eruption on the outskirts of Grindavik, Iceland. The eruption came, after hundreds of earthquakes shook the Reykjanes Peninsula, cracking open a fissure that sent lava spewing into a residential neighbourhood for the first time in more than four decades. Photograph: Icelandic Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management

More than 320 unaccompanied children have arrived into Ireland seeking asylum and are now in State care or accommodation, with five unaccompanied minors arriving in the first four days of this year alone.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said the Government was “cognisant of the seriousness of the issue” and expected to receive a report in the coming weeks on the situation.

He said that a review of a Garda operation for missing children would look at the existing legislation and the number of prosecutions.

Trump reinforces lead as Iowa’s Republican presidential nominee in last-minute appearance: After a week when snow blizzards and life-threatening temperatures laid siege on Iowa, Donald Trump returned to the state this weekend for an eleventh-hour appearance in which he reinforced his position as the Republican Party front-runner in the state.

Most women can recall the shaming and policing of bodies throughout the 1990s and 2000s, writes Roe McDermott. Photograph: Getty

Ditching the diet: How to heal our relationship with food for good: At this time of year, talk of diets is impossible to avoid, despite most failing and the well-documented emotional and mental damage of diet culture.

Competent jerks have a shelf life in the office: Everyone knows at least one. The office jerk who is such a high performer they get away with being horrible to their colleagues. They are gossiped about and resented by their peers but seem to be on an ever upward trajectory.

Templeview House near Easkey, Co Sligo, was built in 1855 by Peter Hale, who emigrated to Mexico where he managed one of the first cotton factories in that country. Campaigners say the house needs urgent remedial work

Dancing with the Stars: wilting chemistry between Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy a cause for concern: To lose one pro dancer to illness is bad luck. For a second to come down with an apocalyptic case of the sniffles – hours before showtime at that – suggests the gods truly are frowning on Dancing With The Stars 2024 (RTÉ One, 6.30pm). Yet that is the doomsday scenario facing DWTS in just its second episode as Karen Byrne and Kylee Vincent are forced to cry off owing to ill health.

