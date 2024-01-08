New status yellow fog and ice warning issued as cold weather alert in place for week ahead

Foggy conditions in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday morning as people get out for exercise. Photograph: Alan Betson

Met Éireann has issued a new status yellow low temperature and ice warning across the State from tonight into tomorrow morning.

The warning is valid from 9pm on Monday night to 10am on Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall as low as minus 5 degrees overnight on the west coast while the east coast may see a light dusting of snow occurring locally.

The low temperatures will continue into Tuesday. Highest day time temperatures will get no higher than 3 degrees on the west and south coasts.

There were widespread reports of black ice on roads and pavements in counties Cork and Waterford on Monday morning amid dense fog everywhere across the State.

Tuesday into Wednesday night is likely to be colder still with temperatures of minus 7 and 8 in parts of south Limerick and north Kerry.

All parts of Ireland will have freezing temperature overnight for the next two nights except the east coast.

A cold weather advisory was also issued across Ireland by Met Éireann with temperatures set to remain low in the coming days.

There has been widespread reports of treacherous roads

It will be drier this week than of late and more settled.

High pressure is keeping widespread falls of rain and snow away, but this might change next week with the chance of wintry showers in the north of the country.

The alert is valid until Friday, January 12th.

The fog and icy conditions are set to slowly clear later on Monday morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Most places will be dry. There will be some showers in eastern coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees are expected with light to moderate easterly breezes.

