Thursday’s Top Stories: ESRI cuts domestic growth forecast again, Kinahan ‘lieutenant’ Liam Byrne extradited to UK

'The queues are getting longer every week. I wouldn't be able to cope without it.' The queue for Christmas food parcels at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has cut its domestic economic growth forecasts for a third time this year as households and businesses rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global economic activity.

Irish modified domestic demand (MDD), which strips out some of the ways multinationals can distort activity, is now expected to expand by 0.6 per cent this year, the ESRI said in its latest quarterly outlook report. That equates to a third of the pace projected two months ago and a fraction of the 3.8 per cent growth rate outlined in its first report of the year.

The ESRI has also gradually reduced its MDD estimate for next year to 2 per cent, half the rate predicted at the start of the year.

Cop28: World welcomes ‘historic’ agreement on shift away from fossil fuels, but climate campaigners remain sceptical: A landmark agreement reached at Cop28 calling on countries to accelerate a global shift away from fossil fuels this decade has been broadly welcomed throughout the world.

Homestead Cottage restaurant, Doolin, Co Clare gets my vote for restaurant of the year, writes Corinna Hardgrave

Critic’s choice 2023: The finest, tastiest and swankiest dining experiences: It has been a busy year for restaurants, and despite the heartbreak of the closure of some of our favourites, I find I have even more contenders for the Food Oscars this year.

Ukraine war shows how cheap and common drone technology can be turned into lethal weapons: As winter has set in across Ukraine, and after an extreme storm battered the Black Sea region, social media clips and commentators are drawing parallels to the nightmarish trench warfare of the western front during the first World War. Deep slush and snow has made moving heavy battlefield equipment nearly impossible, and so confrontations are reduced to soldiers making forays on foot.

MS: ‘I was looking for someone to tell me it might not be as bad as you think’: Random parts of Andy Walsh’s body started playing up towards the end of 2019. There was the occasional numbness in the quad of his right leg; his right foot sometimes dragged slightly; picking cones up after football training became difficult.

