Thursday’s Top Stories: ESRI cuts domestic growth forecast again, Kinahan ‘lieutenant’ Liam Byrne extradited to UK

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Drone delivery services for Dublin suburbs expected to be licensed in early 2024

'The queues are getting longer every week. I wouldn't be able to cope without it.' The queue for Christmas food parcels at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Thu Dec 14 2023 - 07:40

ESRI cuts domestic growth forecast again as Irish households and businesses tighten belts

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has cut its domestic economic growth forecasts for a third time this year as households and businesses rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global economic activity.

Irish modified domestic demand (MDD), which strips out some of the ways multinationals can distort activity, is now expected to expand by 0.6 per cent this year, the ESRI said in its latest quarterly outlook report. That equates to a third of the pace projected two months ago and a fraction of the 3.8 per cent growth rate outlined in its first report of the year.

The ESRI has also gradually reduced its MDD estimate for next year to 2 per cent, half the rate predicted at the start of the year.

Homestead Cottage restaurant, Doolin, Co Clare gets my vote for restaurant of the year, writes Corinna Hardgrave

  • Ukraine war shows how cheap and common drone technology can be turned into lethal weapons: As winter has set in across Ukraine, and after an extreme storm battered the Black Sea region, social media clips and commentators are drawing parallels to the nightmarish trench warfare of the western front during the first World War. Deep slush and snow has made moving heavy battlefield equipment nearly impossible, and so confrontations are reduced to soldiers making forays on foot.

