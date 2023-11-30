Weather: Snow showers and ice forecast across Ireland as yellow warning issued for entire country

Irish weather warning: The Road Safety Authority has also advised all road users to prepare for cold conditions. Photograph: Bryan O Brien

Light snow showers and freezing temperatures are expected today as Met Éireann has extended its yellow weather warning for later this evening to cover the entire country.

Met Éireann said that temperatures will drop below minus 3 degrees and a weather warning will remain in place until noon on Friday.

“Frost and ice will cause hazardous travelling conditions,” Met Éireann said.

“Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches.”

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning, the first of its three level warning system, covering the entire Republic.

The warning is due come into effect at 5pm on Thursday and is valid until midday on Friday. The UK Met office issued a similar ice warning for counties Down, Derry and Antrim until 10am on Friday.

On Friday night, some more showers of sleet and snow will occur, mainly across the northwest and temperatures will fall even further below minus 4 degrees.

Photo taken with permission from the X, formerly Twitter, account of @rob_northern of snow in North Northumberland. Large parts of Scotland, northern England and Ireland are being warned to brace themselves for snow and ice, with weather warnings issued as temperatures plummet. Photograph: @rob_northern/PA Wire

The Road Safety Authority has also advised all road users to prepare for the cold weather conditions. Road users should check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys, the RSA said.

Specifically, those who must drive are advised to:

* Clear windows and mirrors fully before setting out, use a screen scraper and de-icer fluid. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

* In icy conditions, slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheelspin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

* Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, people who cycle and motorcyclists – slow down and allow extra space when overtaking them.