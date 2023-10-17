Your morning briefing: First cost-of-living payments to be paid in November; Biden to visit Israel to show support

Some of the graffiti etched into stones at the Carrowkeel megalithic site in Co Sligo over the weekend. Photograph: Kenneth Williams

US president Joe Biden is to travel to Israel on Wednesday as the US said it was working on a plan to facilitate aid reaching Gaza and to establish safe areas for civilians.

Israel strikes on the Gaza Strip intensified in advance of an expected ground incursion, as the war entered its 11th day.

The White House said on Monday night that Mr Biden would be making the visit to “demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. A spokesman said the visit to Israel was 'entirely in her prerogatives'. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty

DAA is understood to have discussed the cap in recent times with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Belgian police officers from the forensic service search for evidence in a street after two people were shot dead in Brussels by a suspect who is on the run. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level as two Swedes shot dead in Brussels: Two Swedish nationals have been shot dead in Brussels and one other person injured, police said on Monday.

Carmel Hume, principal of Presentation Primary School, Terenure, Dublin, says negative commentary online has become normalised and the nuances of face-to-face communication and engagements are being lost. Photograph: Alan Betson

Children’s access to smartphones: ‘many sleep with them under their pillows’: The online world can be a dangerous place for children. But it’s not realistic to expect them to stay offline until they’re 18. Nor does it help prepare them to live in a technology-driven world. So, how can schools – and parents – keep children safe? Gardaí are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl last month who may have died after participating in a so-called “aerosol challenge” on the popular (and often addictive) video-sharing TikTok app, writes Peter McGuire.

Humanity is insufficient in Israel-Hamas war because, too often, it only means ‘people like us’: The great political philosopher Hannah Arendt told us that the worst thing to be in the modern world is stateless. She knew what she was talking about: as a Jew, she was stripped of her German citizenship by the Nazis and lived as a stateless person for 18 years, writes Fintan O’Toole.

Mike Skinner of The Streets: ‘They used to like my stuff - where did I go? That’s a pretty common thing to hear’: The sun is shining, palm trees are wafting in a soft breeze, and the man who is synonymous with The Streets, one of the UK’s most influential hip-hop acts, is in chipper form. “Every time that background comes on it just makes me so happy,” Mike Skinner says about the Zoom screen created by his young son.

ESRI’s mixed views on State’s housing interventions: Government officials will no doubt be cheered by the Economic and Social Research Institute’s positive evaluation of the budget. The think tank’s assessment indicated that – taken together – the measures would see average real household income in the Republic rise by about 2 per cent next year, “with higher gains for low-income compared to high-income households”.

Gerry Thornley: Why can’t Ireland get past the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals?: Nobody died. A brilliant Irish team just lost a game of rugby and they died with their boots on. As with France, there was more honour in this Irish Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit than any of the previous seven. Over the last two years they have become a team to engender pride and continued to do so until the last throes of their 28-24 defeat by the All Blacks on Saturday night

Belgian police officers search for evidence after two people were killed during a shooting in Brussels on October 16, 2023 evening by a suspect who is on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard?AFP via Getty Images

Sir, – Some of the Israeli victims reported on in the recent media broadcasts in the aftermath of the Hamas massacres are named.

Some details of the lives are presented as well as testimonies from their loved ones and that of righteous anger in the wake of their killing.

Their lives are depicted as having value and they appear as full human beings.

How therefore do we characterise the mounting numbers of Palestinian dead?

Have not these people names, loved ones who mourn, those who would wish to avenge their deaths?

Can the media strive equally to render them as fully human? Or is there the danger of a media complicit in the narrative of Israel’s desire for revenge?

Will this bias, conscious or otherwise, seek to reduce and diminish these Palestinian humans, rendering them smaller, lesser and other.

Does this leave us incapable of fully conceiving of the dire consequences for Palestinian people in any subsequent action or operation undertaken by the Israeli military? – Yours, etc,

NIALL COLLEARY, Ballisodare, Co Sligo.

In the News: How one of Ireland’s biggest homelessness charities ran into trouble: There will be two separate statutory investigations into the Peter McVerry Trust

I’ve Been Thinking by Daniel C Dennett, and Free Agents by Kevin J Mitchell: From fun academic infighting to slinky human agency: Remember The Four Horsemen of Atheism? For those who fear the current culture war on “woke” has sucked the oxygen out of public debate, there may be some comfort in knowing the last culture war on religion fizzled out without civilisation collapsing, writes Joe Humphreys.

