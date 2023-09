Tom Niland, who was in his 70s, was injured during a burglary of his home near Skreen in Co Sligo in January 2022.

A man who was severely injured in a burglary last year has died.

Tom Niland, who was in his 70s, was injured during a burglary of his home near Skreen in Co Sligo in January 2022.

The burglary left Mr Niland on life support with severe injuries.

Gardai confirmed he died on Saturday morning.

READ MORE

A spokesman said: “May he rest in peace. The family of Tom Niland have appealed for their privacy at this time.”

Three men had been charged in relation to the incident. – PA