Travel disruptions to add extra layer of grief to washout bank holiday weekend

Weather and travel warnings have been issued for the coming days, as the country prepares for a washout bank holiday weekend.

In Dublin, services on the Luas Green Line will be suspended between St Stephen’s Green and Beechwood on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, due to essential engineering works. Luas tickets will be accepted by Dublin Bus on routes close to the closed stops for the duration.

Irish Rail is also suspending services between Malahide and Drogheda on Saturday and Sunday due to engineering works. Irish Rail said limited bus services will operate between Drogheda and Connolly serving a number of intermediate stations.

Those intending to visit Dublin are advised to check the journey planners on the websites of public transport providers.

Met Éireann said the best of the weather will be on Friday, with bright sunny spells in many areas. However, the forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning to apply from 2pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday for all of Connacht as well as Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Monaghan.

Spells of heavy rain during the weekend will bring the risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Saturday will see an additional yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford with gusts of up to 110km/h predicted. A yellow rain warning is also in place for all of Northern Ireland from midnight to noon on Saturday.

Meteorologist Aoife Kealy said cloud will thicken from the west during Friday afternoon and rain will develop in the west and southwest. Rain will then extend eastward to all areas by Friday evening. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Some “really quite unseasonal weather can be expected on Saturday”, Ms Kealy said.

Changeable weather is expected to continue into the middle of next week, with rain or showers at times.

The weekend kicks off on Friday night with cloudy conditions followed by outbreaks of heavy rain, giving rise to spot flooding. It will turn windy at times overnight, especially in the southwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday will begin wet and blustery with the windiest places in the southern parts of the country, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, moving eastward through the morning. It will get brighter and drier in the early afternoon but by nightfall scattered showers and rain will be back.

“Further persistent rain” will come through on Monday, Met Éireann said.

Conditions will be cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of just 14 to 17 degrees.