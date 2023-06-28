Shamrock or St Patrick’s cabbage? Have your say on design of new Irish passport

The Irish passport is to be given a new theme with a redesign relating to the country’s natural environment. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Wolfhound or the Irish hare, shamrock or St Patrick’s cabbage? What should be used to illustrate the new Irish passport?

Now you can have your say after the Department of Foreign Affairs opened its public consultation on the design of a new Irish passport on Wednesday.

The Irish passport – and card – is to be given a new theme with a redesign relating to the country’s natural environment. The current passport book is 10 years old, and the International Civil Aviation Authority recommends documents undergo frequent revamps to include the latest security features.

In a short, anonymous, online survey, people are asked to chose from a range of animals and plants that may be included on the new design. Participants must also give their age, say whether they live on the island of Ireland or elsewhere and state if they have an Irish passport.

From there, survey participants are given a list of 40 animals, divided up into 10 on four different sections on the survey. In each section, participants are asked to pick their three favourite animals, meaning there is the option to select 12 animals in total.

Animals included on the list include the Irish hare, wolfhound, Connemara pony, bottlenose dolphin, humpback whale, red fox and common lizard.

The humpback whale is among 40 animals suggested for inclusion in the new Irish passport. File photograph: Padraig Whooley/ IWDG/PA Wire

From there, people are provided with three sections featuring lists of 10 plants each. Once again, in each section participants are invited to chose their three favourite options. Included on the lists are plants such as wood garlic, water forget-me-nots and the shamrock.

The survey advises the lists are “not intended to be exhaustive”. At the end of the survey, there is an opportunity to suggest other animals, plants or other aspects of Ireland that could be explored as part of the new passport-design process.

The public survey will remain open until July 12th.

As well as deciding on the design, a new passport procurement process will also have to be run to appoint a passport manufacturer. This will likely happen later in the year, and the new passport is expected to be available before the end of 2025.