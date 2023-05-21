Man arrested after cannabis worth €2.84 million seized at Dublin Port

The man has been arrested following the cannabis discovery at Dublin Port on Sunday. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

A man in his 40s has been arrested after cannabis worth an estimated €2.84 million was seized at Dublin Port on Sunday.

Revenue officers seized about 142kgs of cannabis as part of routine operations. The drugs were discovered when officers stopped and searched a vehicle which had arrived from France.

A man was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Revenue said investigations are continuing.

The seizure was part of Revenue’s continuing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.