Status yellow wind warning issued for entire country

Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for all counties in the State. It took affect from 5am on Thursday and will remain in place until 2am on Friday.

Strong and gusty winds can be expected throughout the day, beginning in the west of the country at first, before reaching in to the east in the afternoon. The winds are expected to reach storm force levels by the afternoon in coastal regions of the northwest.

The forecaster has warned of potential disruptions on travel due to the winds as well as power outages and fallen trees. ESB’s power check service reported multiple outages nationwide on Thursday morning via its PowerCheck site, the majority of which were in western counties including Galway, Limerick and Kerry.

A status orange marine warning for storm force 10 winds was also in place between Slyne Head, Co Galway and Rossan Point in Co Donegal.

So far this winter, there have been no named storm events. On Monday, Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh said there was no indication that a named storm was on its way which would give rise to orange level wind and rain warnings.