Warning issued as heavy rain expected to hit Munster and Galway on Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected in many places with the possibility of spot flooding.

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for rain in the western half of the country.

The yellow weather warning will be in place for the counties of Munster and for Co Galway from 3am on Tuesday until 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected in many places with the possibility of spot flooding.

A stormy week is in store for many places. “It is looking windy Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will stay unsettled with rain and wind each day,” said forecaster Brandon Creagh.

“It’s only today (Monday) and tonight that we get a reprieve. The rain will come in overnight.”

It has been a remarkably quiet storm season to date which began in September. Four months in, there has not been a single named storm.

Mr Creagh said there is no indication at present that a named storm is on its way which would give rise to orange level wind and rain warnings.

It will be milder than normal on Tuesdays with highs of 10 to 13 degrees, but temperatures will cool significantly on Wednesday and will be close to freezing at night.

Mr Creagh said early indications suggest that the unsettled weather will stay for the foreseeable future into next week at least.