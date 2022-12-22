Seán Rooney burial: President and Tánaiste among mourners in Co Donegal

The burial service for Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

“No, no, I don’t want him to go,” sobbed a little girl, dressed immaculately in black, as Private Seán Rooney’s body was lowered into a freshly-dug grave.

All around her was the impressive pomp of a full military funeral, in the cemetery of Church of All Saints in the small village of Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal.

Army chiefs and political leaders wore long coats in the winter chill, during a meticulous ceremony for the burial of a 24-year-old soldier, who was killed in south Lebanon on a United Nations peacekeeping service last week.

The little girl’s cries cut through it all. Stiffened lips quivered.

READ MORE

In full uniform, soldiers of the 27th Infantry Battalion from Aiken Barracks in Dundalk formed a guard of honour as Pte Rooney’s coffin was carried by six pall bearers along a matrix of paths in the country graveyard.

Dressed in green and saffron traditional costume, lone piper Corporal Vincent Murray led the way. The Irish tricolour was draped over the coffin, and at one end the UN flag.

Moments from reaching the graveside, it was too much for Pte Rooney’s mother Natasha, who buried her head, wailing, in the arms of a loved one, who supported her for the remainder of the walk.

The grieving family were ushered under a canopy in front of the boat-shaped church, designed to suggest the Barque of St Peter. Nearby were President Michael D Higgins, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was also among the mourners.

Dozens of retired United Nations veteran peacekeepers had gathered, dressed in their distinctive pale blue berets and green blazers, medals on their breast denoting their tours of duty. They wore white gloves.

One elderly veteran placed both his hands on a headstone to steady himself throughout. There were red berets too, of the military police, and the black of the infantry troops.

As the UN flag, first, then the Irish Tricolour, were removed from the coffin, the silence amplified the thrum of a generator powering lights to illuminate the burial spot as light faded in Newtowncunningham.

Regimentally folded, the flags were handed to Pte Rooney’s family under the canopy. Natasha clutched the Tricolour.

A mother of another serving Irish peacekeeper – “he just came back yesterday” – stood by herself looking on.

“Blessed are the peacemakers,” Defence Forces chaplain Fr Paschal Hanrahan declared standing over the grave as Pte Rooney. “For they will be called children of God.”

In a field across the road, seven soldiers from the 27th Infantry Battalion stood under the command of Sgt Stephen Flanagan. At around 3:45pm, they fired a volley of shots into the darkening Donegal air. They fired a second time, and again a third.

The three shot volley is an historical signal to break battle so an army can bury its dead.

A bugler sounded The Last Post before Reveille. All around Pte Rooney’s grave the military stood to attention and saluted.

One by one, each of his family stepped forward and threw a single white rose on top of his coffin.