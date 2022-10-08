Donegal explosion: Nine people dead and several injured as search continues in Creeslough

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Saturday morning, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Nine people have been killed and “multiple” people injured following an explosion at a petrol station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, gardaí have confirmed.

Eight people have been brought to hospital for treatment, a Garda spokeswoman said, as rescue workers try to find several people who are still missing on Saturday.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues,” she said.

Search and rescue operations continue in Creeslough, Co.Donegal as emergency services work to free those trapped in rubble, with number of casualties unknown.

Rubble was being moved on to trailers and hauled from the scene. Two rescue workers were on a raised platform above the site of the explosion and a digger was working through the debris. Sniffer dogs were being used amid the rubble.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Friday afternoon. The blast destroyed the service station and a section of an apartment block resulting in a major collapse at the Applegreen garage on the outskirts of Creeslough.

Having announced three fatalities on Friday, An Garda Siochana, confirmed a further six deaths in a statement on Saturday morning.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement on Friday night that emergency services remained at the scene on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal.

“This emergency response has been led by the Donegal County Council Fire Service with assistance by An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance HEMS, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew), Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team) and the Donegal County Council Civil Defence.

“This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time.”

An Garda Síochána requested that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as emergency services continue to deal with the ongoing incident.

Location of Creeslough, Co Donegal where a petrol station exploded on Friday.

Garda sources said the emergency services were working to locate and free people still believed to be trapped in the wreckage of the explosion. Digging equipment was being used to sift through the rubble at the scene and night-lights put in place to facilitate an overnight search.

An eyewitness at the scene who spoke to The Irish Times described a covered body being taken from the site of the blast, while another person had significant burn injuries.

An uninjured person was seen being taken down by ladder from the upstairs of the apartment block.

Among those gathered at the scene cordon on Friday evening were relatives of people feared to have been in the station at the time of the explosion.

The force of the blast was so strong that it shattered windows in a number of nearby buildings.

The service station is owned by the local Lafferty family. Danny Martin Lafferty runs the shop while his sister Annette operates the post office just adjacent to the service station. Nether were injured in the blast.

The complex, which sits at the entrance to the village coming from the Termon direction, houses a number of other small businesses, including a hairdressing salon.

The complex also contains several apartments above the service station’s shop which house a number of young families. Large parts of the facade of the upstairs apartment complex was ripped off during the explosion.

Gardaí set up a roadblock to keep people away from the scene for fear of any further explosions.

The scene of the explosion at the petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photograph : Brian McDaid

Local parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy said it was a “tragedy beyond belief” and “the heart has been torn out of our community.

He told RTÉ News: “It is devastating, shocking and numbing. There are no words. It is heartbreaking.”

The Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said he witnessed workmen trying to rescue people from the rubble. “It is shocking beyond words. We want to be here for the people who may get terrible news tonight.”

Kieran Gallagher, a local resident, said he heard an explosion about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon. “It sounded like a bomb going off. I knew something tragic had happened.”

Mr Gallagher said people from communities around Creeslough had visited the scene to help local people. “We have to be strong and tied together and help each other.”

Presbyterian minister Rev Susan Moore said she felt “shocked and so sad” for the community and her thoughts were with those waiting for news of loved ones.

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, on Saturday morning. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

‘Waiting game’

Some people caught up in the blast have been able to make contact with family and friends using their mobiles and the focus is on reaching them as quickly and as safely as possible.

Sinn Féin TD and local representative Pearse Doherty was at the scene on Friday night and he described it as “absolutely appalling”.

“This is the only shop in the village,” Mr Doherty told The Irish Times. “But it is not just a shop, it is also the post office, the deli and the hairdressers. And the explosion happened shortly after 3pm when children had just come out of school and it is pension day. This is a very busy spot.”

Former minister for education and Fine Gael deputy Joe McHugh joined those at the scene of the tragedy on Friday evening. Mr McHugh, who lives in nearby Carrigart, said it was simply surreal what had happened.

He said those who were at the scene were just numb. As specialist recovery workers sifted through the wreckage of the building, Mr McHugh said it was simply a “waiting game”.

“I wanted just to be here with those people and offer them my support. There is a numbness here and people are simply in a state of shock. It’s a waiting game now,” he said.

In a post on Twitter, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar wrote: “Terrible news from Donegal tonight. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events and with the emergency services responding.”

One local man who lives just 1km from the scene and spoke to The Irish Times said he was thrown from his seat as he worked at his desk.

“I couldn’t believe the power of it and I didn’t know what had happened. We drove into town and it was just carnage.

In an initial statement Applegreen said it was aware of a “serious incident at its dealer operated location” in Creeslough adding on that emergency services remained at the scene and continued to deal with the unfolding situation. — Additional reporting with PA