Minister announces more than €7m in funding for 175 community projects

More than €7 million in funding to support 175 community projects has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Sports clubs, schools and community groups are to receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop facilities in rural areas such as outdoor cinemas, astro turf pitches, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways and public toilets.

Among those receiving funding are Drumkeeran GAA club in Co Leitrim to construct a walkway around existing facilities and land, and Camross Community Association in Co Laois to develop a riverside amphitheatre.

A sensory garden with wheelchair access in Co Donegal is also due to be provided as is a community cinema and drop-in youth hub facility in Co Galway. Funding has been approved to build a basketball court in Clashmore, Co Waterford and an outdoor handball alley at Cooley, Co Louth.

The funding is being provided under the Clár programme as part of the Government’s Our Rural Future initiative. There are designated Clár areas in all counties with the exception of Dublin, Kildare and Wexford.

Ms Humphreys said every community was “different” and “the people who know best what their town, village or parish needs are the people who live there”.

“It was for that very reason that I broadened the scope of the Clár programme this year to allow for a much wider range of eligible projects,” she said. “The response from communities across the country has been overwhelming and that is evidenced by the diverse range and variety of successful projects under this year’s scheme.”

Ms Humphreys said in view of the “hugely positive” response from communities, she was exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under Clár.

The full list of those who are due to receive funding is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/dafa3-clar-programme-successful-measure-2-applications/.