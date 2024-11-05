Health

Army bomb squad carries out controlled explosion following chemical leak at St James’s Hospital

Gardaí say issue has been fully dealt with and advised public there is no cause for concern

The army bomb squad attended the scene. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons / THE IRISH TIMES
Sarah Slater
Tue Nov 05 2024 - 22:02

The army bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion close to St James’s Hospital in Dublin tonight following a chemical leak in one of the hospital’s labs.

Gardaí and the army were notified by hospital management about the leak as the chemical involved can become volatile.

In a statement on X, the hospital notified the public saying: “You [the public] may have seen a high level of activity around the hospital’s lab. We are currently investigating a minor issue and taking all necessary precautions.

“There is no cause for concern. All hospital services are operating as normal. Thanks for co-operating with personnel on site.”

A garda spokesperson said tonight that the incident had been fully dealt with and allayed any public concerns over safety.

The spokesperson explained that they were alerted to an incident involving a hazardous substance at a premises in the James’s Street area in Dublin 8 shortly before 6pm.

“A cordon was established by Gardaí and the Army EOD unit attended at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“A controlled explosion was conducted by Army EOD at a nearby location.”

The cordon was subsequently lifted and the area was declared safe.

The spokesperson said “no additional information is available at this time”.