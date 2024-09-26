Role of Covid vaccine in Waterford man’s death ‘cannot be ruled in or out’, inquest told

A coroner has reserved his verdict on the death of a 23-year-old man described by his mother as a “perfectly healthy boy” who complained of feeling unwell immediately after getting a Covid vaccine and died five days later.

Cork city coroner Philip Comyn said that he had much to consider after hearing three days of evidence at the inquest into the death of Roy Butler from O’Reilly Road, Cork Road, Waterford who died at Cork University Hospital on August 17th 2021.

On Thursday at the third day of the inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said Mr Butler died from a spontaneous intra cerebral haemorrhage but she could not explain what had caused the haemorrhage.

She could find no evidence to explain the cause of the bleed as he had suffered no trauma such as a head or skull injury, had no underlying pathology nor the toxicology reveal any traces of drugs other than some minor traces of medications that might explain the bleed.

Dr Bolster said that the death of a young healthy man like Mr Butler from a spontaneous intracerebral bleed was extremely rare and she had only encountered it once or twice before in performing around 20,000 autopsies over 30 years and in both those cases the person was elderly.

Asked by the barrister for the Butler family, Ciara Davin BL if in the absence of any other explanation and by a process of elimination, it was reasonable to conclude Mr Butler’s death was due to the Janssen Covid vaccine, Dr Bolster said she could not say that.

Pressed by Ms Davin if she could exclude Mr Butler’s getting the Covid vaccine as being the cause of his taking ill, suffering convulsions and ultimately suffering a brain haemorrhage that was to prove fatal, Dr Bolster said she could not either exclude or affirm such a possibility.

“I can’t rule it out but neither can I say it [receiving the vaccine] was the cause of Mr Butler’s haemorrhage,” said Dr Bolster adding that there were sufficient cases in the medical literature to enable her to make any finding between the spontaneous intracranial bleed and the vaccine.

“It is extremely rare. It [making the causal link] would have to be based on sound scientific evidence. I cannot say any more than I cannot rule it in or out and the correct procedure was to contact the National Drugs Advisory Board and they correlate all this data and that has been done.”

More to follow ...