Number of healthcare managerial staff earning between €100,000 and €150,000 increased by 10%

The HSE figures show that between 2021 and 2023 the number of people in administrative and managerial grades earning between €100,000 and €150,000 increased by about 100. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

The number of staff in managerial and administrative roles in the health service earning between €100,000 and €150,000 increased by over 10 per cent last year. New figures show there was one individual who earned more than €250,000 last year – down from two in 2022.

There were two people who received between €200,000 and €250,000 in 2023 – up from one in the previous year.

The figures provided by the HSE to Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan show there were 29 personnel in managerial and administrative roles who earned between €150,000 and €200,000 last year. This was up from 26 in 2022 but identical to the figure for 2020.

The HSE report, which was provided by the HSE on foot of a parliamentary question, shows that 330 personnel in managerial and administrative grades received between €100,000 and €150,000 in 2023. The figures show that in 2022 there were 296 individuals receiving salaries within this range.

READ MORE

The figures show that between 2021 and 2023 the number of people in administrative and managerial grades earning between €100,000 and €150,000 increased by about 100. It is unclear whether over this period additional staff were appointed to roles which paid between €100,000 and €150,000 or whether pay rises under public service agreements pushed more personnel into the higher-earning categories.

The Irish Times reported last month that the HSE was seeking to appoint up to 15 senior management personnel in the new integrated healthcare areas to be established under its new structural reform plans. The new integrated healthcare area manager positions will be at the grade of national director, the salary for which starts at about €170,000.

The HSE has said the Government has insisted the restructuring of the health service must take place “on a whole-time equivalent and grade neutral basis”. It said there would be no voluntary redundancy scheme put in place as part of a restructuring that will see the health service in future operate in six separate regions.