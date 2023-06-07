‘Live your life with no regrets’: Cancer awareness campaigner Trina Cleary dies aged 38

A social media statement, which Trina Cleary wrote before her death, was released on Wednesday that announced her death. Photograph: Instagram

Campaigner Trina Cleary has died aged 38 after a five-year battle with breast cancer.

Cleary had been a vocal activist on social media to raise awareness of the condition ever since her diagnosis in 2018.

A social media statement, which Cleary wrote before her death, was released on Wednesday that announced the news. On Monday, her family used the same platform to reveal that Cleary had taken a “turn” and had been moved to palliative care.

“If this is being posted, then my time on this earth has come to an end. Forever 38,” read Wednesday’s announcement.

“I just wanted to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down and just been there for me as friends from afar and near.

“I have one request. That is that you help my legacy live on. The first of the month – feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message. Keep spreading much needed awareness because you never know who is watching. Don’t let my memory or my story die.

“Live your life with no regrets. Tick off that life list. Make memories. Grab life by the balls.”

Ms Cleary used her experience of breast cancer to raise public awareness and highlight the need for early detection through her Instagram and Facebook profiles and her blog, A Day In The Life Of Tri.

The Irish Cancer Society were among those to pay tribute to the mother of one, saying that she “truly was an incredible person.”

Everybody at the Irish Cancer Society is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Trina Cleary.



Trina was a truly incredible person. Since her diagnosis in 2018, she was a beacon of positivity and hope, determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her pic.twitter.com/qMOVyDrZFX — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) June 7, 2023

“Since her diagnosis in 2018, she was a beacon of positivity and hope, determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her story to raise awareness around early detection, the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, whilst promoting body positivity.

“We can’t think of a better way to honour Tri’s memory than to live her values every day.”

“Our thoughts are with Deirdre, John, Karen, Corey and Stuuy and her extended family and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”