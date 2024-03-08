Greenville Deli in Rathmines review: Tasty sandwiches, generous salads and sweet treats

Greenville Deli      Address : 312 Rathmines Road Lower, Rathmines, Dublin 6, D06 HX53 Telephone : 089 9860730 Cuisine : Modern International Website : https://www.greenvilledeli.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Adam Fleetwood and Eve Whittaker (the former head chef at Lotts & Co), opened Greenville Deli on Tara Street in Dublin 2 in September 2019. Following the pandemic, they started supplying sandwiches on a wholesale basis to suburban coffee shops. In March 2021, they opened in Inchicore, and followed with a premises in Rathmines in June. After closing the Tara Street outlet, they opened a third shop in Monkstown in September 2023.

The Rathmines branch operates as a centralised kitchen where head chef Marcin Kepinski oversees the production of sandwiches, salads, breakfast pots, soup and baked goods. Sandwiches are made on Bretzel bakery bread, with details of the toasties, sandwiches and soup displayed on a board. There is a selection of salads in the fridge. It’s a smart coffee shop with shelves of wine, pasta, condiments and Bread 41 sourdough.

What did we order?

Asian pulled pork sandwich; the weekly special, Tuscan chicken; and giant couscous tabbouleh salad with squash and quinoa bites.

How was the service?

Very pleasant and efficient. As there were tables available, we ordered to eat in. Our sandwiches were made to order and brought to the table with a carafe of water and glasses.

READ MORE

[ Little Yeti, Dublin, takeaway review: Great Indian food, big portions and special dumplings to die for ]

Was the food nice?

Sandwiches are substantial in size and the bread is nicely toasted. The Tuscan chicken (not free-range), is loaded with chicken, bacon and mozzarella; it’s a tasty sandwich that thankfully isn’t drenched in pesto. The Asian pulled pork has slow-cooked, lightly spiced pork with a slaw of red cabbage and carrots, pickled cucumber, rocket and peanut rayu aioli adding flavour. Sandwiches come with a little bag of crisps and a dip. The salad, with rocket, roasted red peppers, pomegranate seeds, tomato, and tabbouleh comes with a green coriander dressing. The squash and quinoa bites are nice and moist. It’s a bit couscous heavy. I would like to see more herbs and tomato.

What about the packaging?

The sandwiches come in paper bags, wrapped in paper and the cardboard container for the salad and the plastic lid are recyclable when clean. There is a bin for recycling on the premises.

What did it cost?

€26.50 for lunch for three people: Asian pulled pork, €9; Tuscan chicken, €9.50; and couscous and tabbouleh salad, €8.

[ The Morning Bakery takeaway review: Top-notch focaccia sandwiches big enough to share ]

Where does it deliver?

Open daily in Rathmines, Monkstown and Inchicore; hours are slightly different in each outlet so check website. Delivery within three kilometres via Deliveroo and Just-Eat in Rathmines, Just-Eat in Monkstown.

Would I order it again?

Yes, both the sandwiches and the salads are generous, and everything is fresh and made to order.