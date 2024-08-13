How to enjoy Ireland’s premier restaurants for less than premium prices

February 2024 was a big month for fine dining in Ireland, with the Michelin Guide awarding three new one stars and one two star. Irish chefs and producers are proudly and rightly on the international radar, and the industry is hopeful for even more recognition in 2025.

Fine dining comes with some chunky overheads though. Quality ingredients, experienced staff and those lovely settings all add up, which can mean that a fine dining meal is a treat for many. However, if you’re willing to dine at lunchtime, or visit early in the evening, there is excellent value to be found around the country. Here are some smart ways to sample some of the best restaurants for slightly less, including two of Ireland’s hottest and newest Michelin stars. The key is to plan your dates and book ahead.

Chapter One

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1; 01-8732266, chapteronerestaurant.com

Mickael Viljanen, chef patron at Chapter One, which has two Michelin stars. Photograph: Tom Honan

Often called the best restaurant in Ireland, Michael Viljanen’s Chapter One is the epitome of smooth and comfortable fine dining. Over the years, Viljanen has spent time in The Tannery, Gregan’s Castle and The Greenhouse, and is considered Ireland’s top contender for a third Michelin star. The three-course lunch menu priced at €85, available Thurs-Sat noon-2pm, is the smart money option, compared with €145 for the lunchtime tasting or €190 for the evening tasting menus.

Restaurant Chestnut

Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25766, restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob: owners Elaine Fleming and Rob Krawczyk, who is also head chef. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Rob Krawczyk, a native of Schull, spent time cooking around the world before being drawn back to west Cork. He and his partner, Elaine Fleming, transformed an old pub into a small modern Irish restaurant, earning one Michelin star along the way. With only 18 seats available, demand is high, particularly for the excellent value €70 short tasting menu, which costs less than half of the €149 signature tasting menu. The short menu is available in August (Wed-Sat 5pm-6pm) and September/October (Wed-Thurs from 6pm, Fri-Sat 6pm or 8.15pm).

Campagne

5 The Arches, Gas House Lane, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7772858, campagne.ie

Campagne in Kilkenny

Garrett Byrne’s Campagne, a long-standing Michelin star holder, is a solidly reassuring spot for classic French-inspired dishes using Irish ingredients, such as roast cod with broad beans and pancetta, or smoked mackerel pâté with mustard dressing. Good value has always been at the heart of Campagne, which has a standard three course menu priced at €78 but even more keenly priced early bird and Sunday menus at €48. The early bird is available Wed-Thurs 5.30pm-6.45pm and Fri-Sat 5pm-5.30pm, while Sunday lunch is available 12.30pm-2.30pm.

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Co Tipperary; 062-62002, cashelpalacehotel.ie/dining/the-bishops-buttery

The Bishop's Buttery: director of culinary Stephen Hayes and head chef Stefan McEnteer. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

February was a great month for head chef Stefan McEnteer and director of culinary Stephen Hayes as The Bishop’s Buttery was awarded its first Michelin star. This elegant diningroom in the basement of the beautifully restored luxury Cashel Palace hotel offers some truly elegant food on their Table D’hôte menus priced at €60 or €70, compared with the signature tasting menu at €130. The €60 menu is available Fri-Sat 12.30-2.30pm, while the €70 Sunday menu is available noon-2pm. Read our review here.

Homestead Cottage

Homestead Cottage Doolin. Photograph: Brian Arthur

The charming small and gorgeous Homestead Cottage is the first restaurant from husband and wife team of Robbie and Sophie McCauley. Having met when working at nearby Gregan’s Castle, they now have two children and a shiny Michelin star. McCauley’s cooking is bright, fresh and modern and the lunch menu (Fri-Sun 12.30pm-14.15pm) is great value at €45 or €50 for two or three courses respectively, a saving of more than 50 per cent compared with the €109 evening tasting menu. Read our review here.

Thyme

Custume Place, Athlone, Co Westmeath; 090-6478850, thymerestaurant.ie

Midland diners have flocked for years to John and Tara Coffey’s cosily elegant Thyme restaurant, close to the banks of the majestic Shannon. John, an industry stalwart, is a huge champion for local produce and young talent, and was recognised with a Michelin Bib Gourmand for excellent value. The regular three-course set dinner menu costs €68, which is good value by any measure, but is bettered by the value menu for €45.

Everett’s

22 High Street, Waterford, Co Waterford; 051-325174, everetts.ie

Everett's in Waterford. Photograph: Aspect Photography

The Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year award signals the next generation of Irish culinary talent, and chef Peter Everett took home the prize in 2006. Having spent time in Chapter One and Restaurant Forty One, he returned home to Waterford to open his own spot. The standard menu costs an excellent €52 for three courses, but the pre-theatre and weekend lunch menus offer even better value at €37 or €39. The pre-theatre is available at 5.30pm sittings Tues-Sat and 6pm Tues-Thurs, while lunch is available 12.30pm-2pm Fri-Sat.

One Pico

5-6 Molesworth Place, Dublin 2; 01-6760300, onepico.com

One Pico restaurant in Dublin 2. Photograph: Barry Murphy

Eamon O’Reilly’s One Pico has been in business for more than 25 years, garnering many long term devotees along the way. With the arrival of chef Zhan Sergejev, formerly sous chef at L’Ecrivain, this solidly classic spot received a little sprinkle of something extra. Sergejev’s elegant food is equally pleasing on the eye and stomach. The smart diner knows the pleasure of a slightly tipsy lunch where two or three courses will cost €45 or €55, compared with dinner at €98. Read our review here.

Lignum

A short distance outside Loughrea, Danny Africano’s airy Lignum is Scandi-sleek, with exposed stone walls, throws on chairs and delectable open-fire cooking. Instead of providing sample menus, current larder ingredients are shared to set the scene. The full tasting menu experience costs €135, but there’s a Saturday lunch tasting menu available at €75 (12.45pm), as well as Sunday lunch and dinner at €55 and €65 respectively. Read our review here.