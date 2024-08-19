Rose of Tralee: what time does it start, who will win and everything you need to know

Big hair, big smiles and a glowing tan. But enough about Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé – let’s focus on the contest itself, which kicks off on Monday night. A feature of the Irish summer since the late 1950s, the Rose of Tralee has survived huge changes in society and remains a popular – if controversial – part of the national calendar. As we count down to the start of the competition, here is everything you need to know.

When does it begin?

The Rose of Tralee 2024 gets under way on RTÉ One on Monday at 8pm, with Cork Rose, community pharmacist Shauna O’Sullivan first under the spotlight at MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy. There will be a break for the nine o’clock news, and then the broadcast will continue until around 11.20pm. The contest continues on Tuesday, again starting at 8pm and concluding at around the same time. The final Rose to participate will be wedding organiser Clídna Bailey-Doyle from Yorkshire. As AC/DC might observe – that’s a Whole Lotta Roses.

Who is presenting?

Last year, the organisers and RTÉ had the revolutionary idea of having a female co-presenter, with Kathryn Thomas joined Dáithí Ó Sé. They’re repeating the daring experiment in 2024 as Thomas and Ó Sé again share hosting.

How is the Rose of Tralee still a thing in 2024? What next – a Netflix reboot of Calor Kosangas Housewife of the Year?

Even before Father Ted parodied the Rose of Tralee with its “Lovely Girls Competition,” there was a widespread belief that the event belonged to bygone era. But the 2023 winner, New York Rose Róisín Wiley, rejected the criticism.

“The Rose of Tralee festival is about celebrating women and Irish culture and what makes us beautiful and different. There’s nothing outdated with doing that,” she said. “I’ve never felt more beautiful and strong in myself and I think the 31 other women would say the same thing. It’s not because of the way we look or the way we dress, it’s because of the support that we’ve given one another. Nothing to me [about] that is outdated.”

Who can participate?

In its early years, the Rose of Tralee was strict about the “Tralee” part of the name, in that you had to be a local. That stipulation was dropped quite quickly, and today it is open to women of Irish descent. In 2021, the organisers announced married and transgender contestants could take part, too. The official stipulation is that a participant must be born in Ireland or be an Irish citizen or be of Irish origin by virtue of one of [their] ancestors having been born in Ireland”. You also have to be aged 18 to 30 – and “female or identify as female”.

Two nights? A five-hour run time? Why does it take so long?

There are 32 contestants, and each talks at reasonable length to the presenters about their life, career, and connection to Ireland. Back when Gay Byrne hosted, it really was a bit of a lovely girls’ contest. However, the modern Rose of Tralee has evolved into a variety show – a sort of “the Irish Diaspora’s Got Talent”. In 2023, for instance, contestants displayed their skills at line dancing, baby resuscitation and leg waxing – though not all at once, more’s the pity.

Who decides the winner?

The judging panel is chaired by 1998 winner Luzveminda O’Sullivan, from Castlebar in Mayo. She is joined by RTÉ broadcaster Nuala Carey, Ollie Turner of Galway Bay FM and Kerry fashion designer Don O’Neill.

Who will win?

Derry Rose Darcy Taylor, a BBC Radio Foyle from Bellaghy, is regarded as the favourite, followed by Kerry Rose Emer Dineen, a paediatric radiographer from Castlegregory.

The Irish Times will have updates through Monday and Tuesday night on the competition.