Dancing with the Stars: Bad news for Eileen Dunne as she loses out to Rosanna Davison

Former news reader Eileen Dunne (left) after she and dance partner Robert Rowinski were voted off Dancing with the Stars following a dance off with Rosanna Davison and partner Stephen Vincent. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Eileen Dunne has become the latest celebrity to exit Dancing with the Stars. The former RTÉ newsreader departed after losing a dance-off against former Miss World Rosanna Davison.

Dunne is the fourth contestant to leave the show. She follows Mrs Brown Boys star Rory Cowan, influencer Miriam Mullins, and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy. Seven dancers remain.

Dunne and Robert Rowiński performed a Paso Doble to Viva Torero by A La Carte, for which they scored 19 points. Davison and Stephen Vincent received 21 points for their tango to Together In Electric Dreams by Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakley.

Former RTÉ news reader Eileen Dunne and partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison with her partner Stephen Vincent during Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

But when the two finished at the bottom of the public vote they had to dance all over again, with Davison receiving the crucial nod from the panel. As she departed, Dunne said she “enjoyed every moment”.

Winner on the night was Belfast drag queen Blu Hydrangea whose Viennese waltz with Simone Arena scored 29.