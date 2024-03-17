Jason Smyth wins Dancing with the Stars on a night of high emotion

Paralympian Jason Smyth and pro dance partner Karen Byrne have been crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2024. Photograph: Kyran O'Brien/kobpix

Paralympian Jason Smyth and his dance partner Karen Byrne have been crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars 2024.

“For me it’s about showing what’s possible, and I really hope that that’s what I’ve done during this journey,” the six-time Paralympic gold medal winner who is legally blind commented after a St Patrick’s Day finale filled with glitz, glam and high emotion.

“My wife has made huge sacrifices while I’ve been doing this the past 2½ months, and it wouldn’t have happened without her, and this young lady beside me as well,” Smyth said of his dance partner on what has been a very emotional night for all the contestants.

Paralympian Jason Smyth with his dance partner Karen Byrne performing on Dancing with the Stars. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Making it to the final alongside Smyth were Ireland’s Fittest Family host Laura Fox, Wild Youth singer David Whelan and drag star Blu Hydrangea.

All seemed eager to lift the coveted glitterball trophy, but in the end it was a touching performance to Go the Distance by Michael Bolton by Smyth and his professional dance partner Byrne that appeared to connect most with the viewers at home.

This was absolutely magical from Jason and Karen 😭❤️️ #dwtsirl pic.twitter.com/l1c5pRGU5X — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) March 17, 2024

A large portion of the showdance routine saw Byrne blindfolded so that she could experience what it’s like to walk in Smyth’s shoes as a dancer.

After bursting into tears at the end of the dance, the Dublin dancer and choreographer was praised by the judges for the “risky” performance choice.

“We’ve got to embrace difference, we’ve got to support diversity,” judge Brian Redmond said. “And if we can do that, sometimes magic happens.”

“Life is all about experiences, and we’ve all gained an experience with you, Jason,” fellow judge Loraine Barry said, after all judges rose to their feet for a standing ovation, one of several for the participating celebrities on the night.

“You gave us a glimpse into your world, but tonight Karen stepped into your world with the blindfold. That’s risky, but it absolutely paid off,” she said.

“For me tonight, and I think I would speak for a lot of people here, this was an exhibition and a lesson for all of us of what you can do in life. Congratulations.”

Ru Paul Drag Race’s Blu Hydrangea with dance partner Simone Arena. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

David Whelan of Wild Youth performing with dance partner Salome Chachua. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Radio and TV presenter Laura Fox performing with partner Denys Samson. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Judge Arthur Gourounlian was also full of praise. “Jason, wow ... You have gone the distance and conquered the mountain that is Dancing with the Stars.

“I actually got so emotional, because each of you put everything into this dance. Everything. And Karen, thank you so, so much for embracing this beautiful journey with Jason.

“Delivering incredible performances, memorable performances. Jason, thank you on behalf of everyone for inspiring us.”

Each of the couples in the final performed twice on the night, including a routine from earlier in the season chosen by the three judges and a spectacular showdance involving different styles of dance.

Although each performance was critiqued and scored by the judges, the series winners were decided by public vote, with Smyth and dance partner Karen Byrne proving the most popular with viewers on the night.

All eight performances apart from Smyth and Byrne’s samba to Enrique Iglesias’ Rhythm Divine scored a perfect 30 from the judges, with that energetic performance receiving a total of 28.

The finale also saw the return of multiple Dancing with the Stars alumni, including country singer Cliona Hagan of series three, series four contestants Ryan Andrews and Brian Dowling, series five runner-up Ellen Keane and series four winner Lottie Ryan.

They all took part in a glitzy Riverdance performance which also featured RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrisey and comedian Brendan O’Shea on the bodhrán – both also former contestants on the show.