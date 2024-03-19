Tuesday’s Top Stories: Most complained about issues by Irish Rail customers; Irish ‘ghost student’ visa scam raises alarm in Dublin language schools

Alcohol consumption, drug-taking, vaping, playing loud music among Irish Rail passenger complaints
Alcohol consumption and drunkenness are the anti-social behaviours most complained about by Irish Rail customers on Dart, commuter and intercity services.
They are followed closely by drug-taking, smoking/vaping and abusive, racist, intimidating or threatening behaviour, according to complaints lodged via text message over three months to the middle of last month.
The playing of music, podcasts or videos at loud volumes is also a significant concern for passengers.
