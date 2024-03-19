IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Most complained about issues by Irish Rail customers; Irish ‘ghost student’ visa scam raises alarm in Dublin language schools

Here are the stories you need to start your day including what you need to know when hiring cleaners, childminders or carers

Liam Cunningham speaks to Ed Power about reuniting with Game of Thrones creators, working with Cillian Murphy and challenging the far right. Photograph: Corey Nicklos/Getty

Tue Mar 19 2024 - 07:58
Alcohol consumption, drug-taking, vaping, playing loud music among Irish Rail passenger complaints

Alcohol consumption and drunkenness are the anti-social behaviours most complained about by Irish Rail customers on Dart, commuter and intercity services.

They are followed closely by drug-taking, smoking/vaping and abusive, racist, intimidating or threatening behaviour, according to complaints lodged via text message over three months to the middle of last month.

The playing of music, podcasts or videos at loud volumes is also a significant concern for passengers.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Hiring a childminder in your home could leave you exposed to tax, insurance and employer obligations, writes Fiona Reddan. Photograph: iStock

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Palestinians flee the area after Israeli bombardment in central Gaza City. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Culture and Life & Style Highlights

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES